VFL DB Cut by Titans

The Tennessee Titans have released VFL defensive back Theo Jackson, as roster cuts continue to be announced for every NFL team today. 

Jackson's release was first reported by Justin Melo, who covers the Titans for The Draft Network. 

Jackson was selected 204th overall by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Jackson has seen plenty of playing time in the preseason, but the VFL did not do enough to make the final roster. 

Jackson had a solid career during five years on Rocky Top, with an excellent season. 

He recorded 190 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits, three interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, 20 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 56 games with 24 starts as a Vol.

During his senior season, Jackson earned second-team All-SEC honors after setting his career-high marks in tackles with (78), sacks (1.5), tackles for loss (nine), quarterback hits (12), passes defensed (12), and notching his first career pick-six for 55 yards. His 20 passes defensed ranked second in the SEC and tied for 14th in the FBS. His nine tackles for loss tied for the SEC lead among defensive backs.

Jackson will look to find another professional home/land on a practice squad as he hits free agency. 

