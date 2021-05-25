VFL Jack Jones Announces Plans to Host Youth Football Camp

Due to an injury that forced him to medically retire from the game of football, former Tennessee standout Jack Jones has been out of the game since 2017. But that is all about to change, as he has announced his plans to host his first "Jack Jones Youth Football Camp" next month on June 19th at Oakland Highschool in Murfreesboro (Tenn.).

Jones made the announcement via social media earlier today.

The registration page for the camp states: "The camp will begin at 9:00 AM with an introduction from current Pittsburgh Steelers QB Josh Dobbs and former University of Tennessee Offensive Lineman Jack Jones. Registration will begin at 8:00 AM."

"Throughout this camp Jack and Josh, along with our coaches will provide a hands on experience with the ultimate goal of having fun and improving fundamental skills. The camp will feature skills training stations, individual coaching, competitions and individual awards. All campers will be grouped according to age to ensure proper levels of competition and instruction. Please note there will not be lunch provided for campers. There will also be designated areas for parents/guardians to spectate."

"There will be an opportunity at the end of camp for photos & autographs with Josh & Jack for all campers."

Jones signed with Tennessee as a four-star prospect coming out of Oakland in the 2015 recruiting class. During his time at Oakland, Jones was honored as an Under All-American, and he was selected as the Class AAA Offensive lineman of the year in 2013 and 2014.

During his time at Tennessee, he played in 19 games with eight starts. Jones first made his presence felt in Knoxville as a freshman, when he came into a tightly contested game against Georgia in 2015 and went toe-to-toe with a star-studded group of pass rushers, yet the freshman did not allow a sack, as Tennessee was able to complete a 38-31 historic comeback to take the Bulldogs down.

Jones was a consistent feature on the offensive line that protected Dobbs for the last two seasons of his career at Tennessee, and the two have remained close since. This camp will allow them the opportunity to once again work together, while sharing their knowledge and passion for the game with the youth of the Volunteer State.

Click here for a link to register or view full details about the camp.