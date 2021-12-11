VFL Tee Martin Reportedly a Top Candidate for SEC Coaching Vacancy

Former Tennessee Head Coach Lane Kiffin could be targeting another former Tennessee coach and player for the open offensive coordinator position on his staff at Ole Miss.

Kiffin recently lost offensive mastermind Jeff Lebby to Brent Venables's inaugural Oklahoma staff, leaving him to scramble for an offensive coordinator with the Early Signing Period just days away.

According to numerous reports and hot boards, Tee Martin is a top candidate for the position.

Martin, who is currently coaching receivers for the Baltimore Ravens, was viewed as a candidate for various college positions just a year ago, including being a top candidate for the South Alabama head coaching position.

The news should not come as a surprise as Martin once left his spot at Kentuck to join Kiffin at Southern Cal, and Kiffin targeted him for his initial staff at Ole Miss, although Martin opted to remain in Knoxville.

A strong relationship between the two has been well-documented in the past, as Kiffin even offered Martin's son, Kaden, a scholarship when he was just 13 years old.

Kiffin was the head coach at Florida Atlantic at the time of the offer, and it was something that obviously meant a lot to the Martin family.

"Me and Lane were just talking," Martin said during a radio appearance in 2019. "We were on the phone going back and forth, text messaging. I was eating breakfast with me wife. He was asking me how the kids were doing and all that kind of stuff. I sent some videos and he said, "Dude, I'm about to offer Kaden a scholarship.' I was like, ' Stop playing.' Long story short, he did. It kind of took off from there."

Only time will tell if the two will reunite in Oxford, but Martin's extensive recruiting ties and familiarity with Kiffin's system would certainly be an ideal hire for the Ole Miss head coach.