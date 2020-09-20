Watch: Inside a Day in the Life of Henry To'o To'o

Sophomore linebacker Henry To'o To'o is set to be the star of the Vols defense in 2020, and the University has offered an inside look at a day in his life. You can watch the video in the tweet below.

During the video, To'o To'o talks about his life on Rocky Top, family, and much more. His position coach and former primary recruiter, Brian Niedermeyer, also talks about the talented sophomore in the video.

Last week, Niedermeyer told reporters about To'o To'o, "Henry is a really good leader. I think when he came out of high school he led by example and I think he’s really embraced the role of bringing other guys along, as well. In terms of our linebacker group, we’re a versatile group that can do a lot of different things, so it’s been nice. We’ve been able to put people in different positions, which is awesome."

Defensive Coordinator, Derrick Ansley, had similar praise for him earlier in the preseason. He said, "The first thing with Henry is he's changed his body. He's shredded some body fat and added some muscle. He's gotten quicker at the point of attack. He's a lot better laterally, changing the directions and covering the running backs out the backfield. He's doing a really good job of trying to take on the leadership role of Daniel (Bituli), Nigel (Warrior), and Darrell (Taylor). Those were three really good leaders that we lost and that's one thing we're trying to develop during camp is everybody doing things the right way all the time on and off the field."

To'o To'o and the Vols will take on South Carolina in six days.