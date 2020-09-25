Just In: Tennessee Announces Limited Number of Tickets Now on Sale to General Public

This is the most unorthodox football season to date, and Tennessee is losing its home-field advantage with a very limited capacity being allowed into home games. Now, Tennessee has announced that tickets are on sale to the General public.

The university just released a press statement saying :

"A very limited number of Tennessee football single-game tickets are now on sale to the general public.





Fans are encouraged to purchase online at AllVols.com or by calling the ticket office at 1-800-332-VOLS.





The Vols enter the season riding a six-game win streak and ranked No. 16 in the country. Tennessee is set to host five home games against SEC foes Missouri (Oct. 3), Kentucky (Oct. 17), Alabama (Oct. 24), Texas A & M (Nov. 14) and Florida (Dec. 5).





Ticket inventory remains available for each game but is extremely limited. There are fewer than 300 tickets remaining for the Alabama, and fewer than 600 for the Florida game.





Fans are permitted to purchase a maximum of four tickets per game, per transaction."

Tennessee will travel on the road to take on South Carolina Saturday night before returning home to take on Missouri on October 3rd. Tickets are currently on sale for all home games.