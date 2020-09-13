SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseball
Search

Just In: Tennessee Surges into Top 15 in New AP Poll

Volunteer Country Staff

Tennessee is looking to make major improvements in Jeremy Pruitt’s third season in Knoxville; however, the unprecedented challenges created by the Coronavirus Pandemic have made the Vols’ aspirations difficult to achieve. Despite the unusual start to the season, the Vols received good news on Sunday afternoon when the voters of the AP Top 25 Poll rated Tennessee as the No. 15 team in the country.

In addition to earning the No. 15 spot in the country, the AP Poll also awarded Tennessee with the No. 7 spot in the SEC. The only SEC team ahead of the Volunteers were Alabama (2), Georgia (4), Florida (5), LSU (6), Auburn (8), and Texas A&M (10). Of the 6 SEC teams ahead of the Vols, Tennessee will be forced to play 5 of them.

The AP Poll also provided the Volunteers with their highest ranking since the 2016 season — when the team started their season off at No. 9. However, it is worth noting that Tennessee’s high rating is in part due to the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences cancelling their season — which made them ineligible for the poll.

The SEC is also the only major conference planning on having the season this fall which has not yet begun their season. Meaning that the ranking for Tennessee — along with all other SEC teams — is much more of a prediction that an assessment of their performance. The SEC is currently set to start their season two weekends from now on September 26th.

The 15th ranked Vols’ season-opener will come against South Carolina — who is unranked — in Williams-Brice Stadium. They will then travel back to Knoxville for their first home game against the unranked Missouri Tigers before they will be able to play their first ranked match-up against No. 4 Georgia in Athens.

The next AP Top 25 Poll will be released one week from today on September 20th at 2:00ET. While the Vols will still have not played their season-opener against South Carolina by then, it will be interesting to see how they shift in the poll as other teams progress in their season.

THANKS FOR READING VOLUNTEER COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Elite Vols OL Target Addison Nichols Talks Recruitment, Vols, and More

Addison Nichols is one of the most coveted players in the country, and he talks about the Tennessee Volunteers, his recruitment, and much more here.

Dale Dowden

Watch: Vols Kicker Brent Cimaglia's Friday Media Availability

Ahead of his senior season, Tennessee Volunteers kicker Brent Cimaglia took time to talk with the media on Friday

Matthew Ray

Report: Florida Gators Football Stadium Catches On Fire

https://twitter.com/Stadium/status/1304864724098650118?s=20

Matthew Ray

Watch: Vols RB Commit Goes for 237 Yards and Two Touchdowns to Open Senior Season

Tennessee Volunteers Running Back Commitment Cody Brown opened his senior season with a massive performance.

Matthew Ray

Report: Alvin Kamara Signs Huge Deal Ahead of Week 1 Game

The former Tennessee Volunteers star RB has signed a massive deal with the New Orleans Saints.

Matthew Ray

Watch: Top Vols QB Target Puts on a Show with Arm and Legs in Multi-Touchdown Performance

Ty Simpson accounted for Six touchdowns on Friday night, and we take a look at them here

Matthew Ray

Watch: Tennessee Returns to the Practice Field on Friday

Jeremy Pruitt's football team returned to the practice field on Friday ahead of a Saturday scrimmage

Matthew Ray

Notes From Tennessee's Practice in Neyland Stadium on Wednesday

Matthew Ray

Long-Time, Elite Tennessee Target Colzie Sets Commitment Date

Tennessee Volunteers Wide Receiver Target Deion Colzie has set his commitment date

Matthew Ray

Vols WR Brandon Johnson Reflects on Redshirt Season, Growth Coming into 2020

Tennessee Volunteers WR Brandon Johnson talks about his redshirt season, what he has improved on coming into 2020, and more

Matthew Ray