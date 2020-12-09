Vols Assistant Graham Among Rumored Candidates for Shane Beamers Inaugural Staff

Jay Graham returned to his alma mater for a second stint as running backs coach. Jeremy Pruitt poached Graham away from Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher in January following the departure of David Johnson for Florida State.

Now, with Pruitt's 3rd year winding down, and a lot of questions surrounding the Tennessee program, it appears a new head coach could be gearing up to make a run at Graham.

In a recent report from the Charlotte Observer, Graham was mentioned as one of a select list of potential candidates to join Beamer in Columbia.

The report stated, "A few names circulating about potential Beamer assistants include SMU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley for the same position, as well as former Gamecocks running backs Jay Graham for some role. Names such as North Carolina’s Jay Bateman and former Virginia Tech’s Bud Foster have been rumored or connected to the defensive coordinator spot."

Sources have indicated to VR2 on SI that Graham was potentially open to a return to South Carolina, but he is likely to wait until after the season to make a decision on his future, as things stand.

Graham was a South Carolina from 2009-11 serving as running backs coach and tight ends coach.

If Beamer did elect to retain current offensive coordinator Mike Bobo for a transition year, that would likely make Will Friend an option for the offensive line, however, there is nothing there but speculation at this point.

Beamer took a lesser salary than most expected to attempt to build an elite staff around him. So, it is likely that he poaches several quality coaches from the Southeast.

Graham currently holds commitments from three running backs in the 2021 class, and his on-field unit has been the most consistent all season long.