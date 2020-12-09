FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcasts
Search

Vols Assistant Graham Among Rumored Candidates for Shane Beamers Inaugural Staff

Author:
Publish date:

Jay Graham returned to his alma mater for a second stint as running backs coach. Jeremy Pruitt poached Graham away from Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher in January following the departure of David Johnson for Florida State.

Now, with Pruitt's 3rd year winding down, and a lot of questions surrounding the Tennessee program, it appears a new head coach could be gearing up to make a run at Graham.

In a recent report from the Charlotte Observer, Graham was mentioned as one of a select list of potential candidates to join Beamer in Columbia.

The report stated, "A few names circulating about potential Beamer assistants include SMU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley for the same position, as well as former Gamecocks running backs Jay Graham for some role. Names such as North Carolina’s Jay Bateman and former Virginia Tech’s Bud Foster have been rumored or connected to the defensive coordinator spot."

Sources have indicated to VR2 on SI that Graham was potentially open to a return to South Carolina, but he is likely to wait until after the season to make a decision on his future, as things stand.

Graham was a South Carolina from 2009-11 serving as running backs coach and tight ends coach.

If Beamer did elect to retain current offensive coordinator Mike Bobo for a transition year, that would likely make Will Friend an option for the offensive line, however, there is nothing there but speculation at this point.

Beamer took a lesser salary than most expected to attempt to build an elite staff around him. So, it is likely that he poaches several quality coaches from the Southeast.

Graham currently holds commitments from three running backs in the 2021 class, and his on-field unit has been the most consistent all season long. 

1600376150_Graham-2020_gs_t400_h3d283423d6973affbe3434b05954567162ae632a
Football

Vols Assistant Graham Among Rumored Candidates for Shane Beamers Inaugural Staff

Screen Shot 2020-12-08 at 10.38.32 PM
Men's Basketball

Nichols: 12th-ranked Tennessee basketball gives fans a breath of fresh air in season-opening win over Colorado

8D24B66B-8647-41CD-94CC-A2D1DBCF0ECF
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Tennessee releases electric hype video ahead of season opener against Colorado

17A5523D-9D63-419C-B210-7BE82916B630
Men's Basketball

Tennessee men’s basketball: four returning faces to watch

BF1666B0-C58A-48C5-B6F6-C289C1BF13DA
Recruiting

Coveted WR Nixon Announces Plans to Sign With Tennessee During Early Signing Period

1B494C9C-BD88-45E9-B2A4-0098A20231B0
Football

Vols Moving Forward With Bailey and Shrout

Amari McNeill
Recruiting

Analysis: Vols Add Exceptional Athlete in McNeill

Amari McNeill
Football

Peach State Lineman McNeill Commits to Vols, Details Decision

Brent Cimaglia
Football

Vols Kicker Cimaglia Opts-Out of 2020 Season