Vols Bailey Expected to Make Second Start at QB Against Vandy

Tennessee has taken the field for warm-ups against Vanderbilt in Nashville,  and it appears as if Harrison Bailey will get his second opportunity to start the game.

Bailey received his first start last week against Florida and protected the football well, while throwing for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Earlier this week, Pruitt said the Vols intended to move forward with Bailey and J.T. Shrout.

"Harrison (Bailey) and J.T. (Shrout) will take the majority of the reps moving forward. Brian (Maurer) brings an extra element with his athleticism. We're trying to keep him with a role. I thought he did a nice job on Saturday with the role that he had. We'll continue doing that moving forward."

Pruitt also added, "

I thought Harrison showed some poise in stepping up, scrambling and making some plays. I felt like he handled the signaling from the game, the communication with the O-Line and the wide receivers well. We did use one timeout there around the 30-yard-line. He told me when he was coming off the field that he was snapping the ball. I thought he did a nice job. I thought J.T. came in and did a really nice job and Brian did too on the plays he played."

