September 29, 2021
Vols Butler Named Semi-Finalist For Prestigious Campbell Trophy

Former Tennessee Volunteer Brandon Kennedy was a finalist for the prestigious Campbell Trophy last fall, which is known as the academic Heisman. 

Following in his footsteps this year, Super senior defensive lineman Matt Butler has been named a semi-finalist for the 2021 award. Below is a statement from Tennessee’s press release: 

“Butler, a super senior defensive lineman for the Vols, has embodied everything it means to be a student-athlete during his time on Rocky Top. He earned his bachelor's degree in political science last December and is working towards completing his master's degree in political science this year.”

“Butler elected to utilize his free year of eligibility from the 2020 COVID season to return to Tennessee for one more year in 2021. He has been one of UT's leaders and top defensive players, racking up 116 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble in his four-plus seasons with the Big Orange. Butler was a 2021 Preseason All-SEC third team selection by Athlon and was also named to the 2021 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.”

“The Raleigh, North Carolina, native has assembled an impressive résumé off the field during his collegiate career that includes becoming just the seventh Tennessee football player to ever receive an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship. Butler's extensive list of accomplishments and accolades also includes being a 2020 SEC McWhorter Award nominee, a four-time selection to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll, a 2019 CoSIDA Academic All-District 3 First Team selection, a member of the 2019 SEC Community Service Team and a member of the university's prestigious VOLeaders Academy during the 2018-19 academic year.”

Butler is off to a strong start in 2021, as he has graded as a top-10 defensive lineman on a national scale by Pro Football Focus. 

12-14 finalist for the award will be announced on October 27th, and if Butler is a part of that group, he would receive an $18,000 post-graduate scholarship. 

