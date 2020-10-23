Vols Commit Dylan Brooks Selected as Polynesian Bowl All-Star

Dylan Brooks is the 18th best player in the nation, according to Sports Illustrated All-American. Brooks has already been selected and has committed to playing in the Under Armour All-American game, but now he has been selected to the Polynesian All-Star Bowl.

Brooks joins fellow Tennessee commitments, Aaron Willis and Cody Brooks as invitees for the game, which will be played on January 23, 2021 at Aloha Stadium.

Brooks told VR2 on SI earlier this year about his decision to choose Tennessee, "I just like the opportunity they offered me, and Coach Pruitt being a defensive mastermind knowing how to setup things."

Brooks SIAA bottom line eval reads: Brooks profiles like a classic edge prospect who can fit conventional and new-age schemes. He flashes great burst and bend off of the line that can translate to situational use early in his college career. As Brooks matures physically and technically, he has as high of a ceiling as any pass rushing prospect in the country.