SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseball
Search

Vols Commit Dylan Brooks Selected as Polynesian Bowl All-Star

Matthew Ray

Dylan Brooks is the 18th best player in the nation, according to Sports Illustrated All-American. Brooks has already been selected and has committed to playing in the Under Armour All-American game, but now he has been selected to the Polynesian All-Star Bowl. 

Brooks joins fellow Tennessee commitments, Aaron Willis and Cody Brooks as invitees for the game, which will be played on January 23, 2021 at Aloha Stadium. 

Brooks told VR2 on SI earlier this year about his decision to choose Tennessee, "I just like the opportunity they offered me, and Coach Pruitt being a defensive mastermind knowing how to setup things."  

Brooks SIAA bottom line eval reads: Brooks profiles like a classic edge prospect who can fit conventional and new-age schemes. He flashes great burst and bend off of the line that can translate to situational use early in his college career. As Brooks matures physically and technically, he has as high of a ceiling as any pass rushing prospect in the country.

THANKS FOR READING VOLUNTEER COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Look At Tennessee's Depth Chart Release Ahead of Alabama

A Look At Tennessee's Depth Chart Release Ahead of Alabama

Matthew Ray

WATCH: Tennessee target Kaydin Pope talks recruitment, Hudson Wolfe and LaTrell Bumphus relationships, versatility and more

Hardin County product LaTrell Bumphus went from Savannah, Tennessee, to Rocky Top. Now, Hudson Wolfe has declared he’s headed to Knoxville as well. Could the Vols attract 2022 product Kaydin Pope from the Tigers, too?

Jake Nichols

Health Could Be Determining Factor for Who Starts at QB for Vols on Saturday

Health Could Be Determining Factor for Who Starts at QB for Vols on Saturday

Matthew Ray

Playing Beside Brother Cooper 'an unreal experience' for Cade Mays

Playing Beside Brother Cooper 'an unreal experience' for Cade Mays

Matthew Ray

Watch: Jeremy Pruitt's Wednesday Press Conference Ahead of Alabama

Watch: Jeremy Pruitt's Wednesday Press Conference Ahead of Alabama

Matthew Ray

Pruitt Updates QB Situation During Wednesday Teleconference

Matthew Ray

Jeremy Pruitt Comments On Potential of More Coaching Changes

Jeremy Pruitt Comments On Potential of More Coaching Changes

Matthew Ray

by

ScornedPapaVol

Long-Time Tennessee Commit Elijah Howard Talks Vols, Position Fit in Knoxville, Huge Performance, and More

Long-Time Tennessee Commit Elijah Howard Talks Vols, Position Fit in Knoxville, Huge Performance, and More

Brandon Martin

Elite Tennessee RB Commit Cody Brown Talks Tennessee, Recruitment of Other Top Targets, More

Elite Tennessee RB Commit Cody Brown Talks Tennessee, Recruitment of Other Top Targets, More

Dale Dowden

Watch: Highlights From Tuesday's Practice As Tennessee Prepares for Alabama

Watch: Highlights From Tuesday's Practice As Tennessee Prepares for Alabama

Matthew Ray