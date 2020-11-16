Vols DB Shamburger Not Expected to Play the Rest of 2020 Season

Jeremy Pruitt met with the media coming off of an open week, and he provided several updates on his team, including one key update on Shawn Shamburger.

"Shawn is working on academics. This has been a very unusual circumstance with this whole deal. You try to do school from home, not being in-person, again when you talk about tutors and things like that. One of the things that he’s focusing on, he’s going to focus on academics the rest of the semester," Pruitt told local reporters during the session.

Shamburger was a starter for the Vols in 2019, and he allowed zero coverage touchdowns, according to Pro Football Focus, but he has been few and far between this season, only playing in three games.

Shamburger did not travel to South Carolina to start this season, and he was not available for the Missouri game the following week, however, he was back for three games in a row before not traveling to Arkansas.

Tennessee has utilized Doneiko Slaughter and Theo Jackson at the star position this year, and Key Lawrence was moved to the position during the open week. The Vols have struggled to defend the middle of the field with or without Shamburger this fall, so it is something that will still have to be addressed.