Vols Edge Byron Young Not Satisifed With Preseason Accolades, Looking to Keep ‘Grinding’ Heading Into 2022

Tennessee edge rusher Byron Young was selected as a first team all-SEC media selection during SEC Media Days earlier this month. An impressive feat for a young man that was once helping manage a dollar store and having to attend try outs at a local junior college. But still, even as "amazing" as it is to look back on where he came from, Young believe all of the real work lies ahead.

"I like to listen to coach Heup, he says, 'don't feed into social media,'" Young said of learning he was a preseason all-SEC first-team selection. "I seen it and shared it around a little bit, but it is just a preseason prediction. The work really remains out there on the field. If I really want it to happen, I have to put in the work, and it starts tomorrow in camp."

Still, Young's journey to this point is remarkable as he looks back upon it, it makes him want to go even harder.

"When I look back sometimes, it is kind of amazing what I came from," Young said of this. "Just everything that I had to overcome. I am just proud of myself for not giving up and staying focused and listening to my parents and everything they told me about staying at it and grinding because someone is watching and that is what happened. I feel like right now it is paying off. I just want to keep grinding and going harder. Can't be satisfied."

Young’s journey has also helped transform him as a leader and he uses that to motivate and push the younger players around him.

"I basically always, when we are doing walk-thrus or going through Indys and they are getting tired or frustrated, just keep going. The coach is on you for a reason because if he didn't see anything in you, he wouldn't be talking to you. Just little things like that to motivate them and keep them active. Just keeping the main thing the main thing basically."

Expectations are high around Young heading into 2022, following appearing in 11 games with eight starts and logging 46 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.