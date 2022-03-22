Tennessee's cornerback depth is precariously thin this Spring with only one true scholarship cornerback participating in full. Newcomer, JuCo signee Dee Williams is the only scholarship cornerback the Vols have available, as Kamal Hadden, Brandon Turnage and Deshawn Rucker are all out for the Spring, while Warren Burrell is expected to be limited. So while the Vols were shuffling pieces in the secondary on Tuesday, they had an important visitor watching from the sidelines. He posted a video to social media earlier today as he watched practice.

Middle Tennessee State transfer cornerback Quincy Riley took in today's spring practice. The soon to be redshirt sophomore, originally from Columbia (S.C.) is coming off back to back all-conference seasons for the Blue Raiders.

During the 2020 Covid season, Riley started five games for the Blue Raiders, intercepting two passes and earning Conference USA All-Freshman honors.

Riley built on his success during 2021 where he intercepted five passes in nine games. The total led Conference USA and was good for fourth in the nation.

He also had 33 tackles, including 4.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, and nine pass breakups in 2021.

Since entering the transfer portal in February, Riley has picked up numerous offers, including the likes Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Louisville, and North Carolina.

This visit will be important for the Vols to show him how much of a need they have at the position and how he can make a quick impact at the cornerback spot this fall, if he were to choose Tennessee.