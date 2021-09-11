Vols Injury Report Ahead of Pitt Game

Tennessee will face an early test on Saturday as ACC foe Pitt will travel to Knoxville for the second game of the season to take on the Vols in the "Johnny Majors Classic." The Vols are already facing a stout opponent in a Pitt team that looks to be solid on both sides of the football, and they may be without several key players. We assess the injury report for Tennessee ahead of the contest.

Jimmy Calloway- "We do expect Jimmy to be available this week," Josh Heupel said on Thursday. Calloway underwent a minor knee scope procedure during fall camp, and he has been working his way back since. The Vols will look to quickly get him back in the lineup on Saturday and utilize his speed in the slot. Calloway looked poised to start before the minor setback, so he will have to push Jalin Hyatt to get back where he was, but we expect Calloway to get plenty of opportunities.

Tiyon Evans- Evans's status is in doubt for Saturday, but it does not appear he will be available for the noon kickoff based on conversations we have had on Friday afternoon, however, Tennessee is still hopeful that Evans can go. Heupel has avoided the topic to this point, even saying, "I don't have any comments on any of our guys injuries, where they are at. Like I said, we always show up and make a determination on Saturday. We are still a long way from kickoff." Heupel said this despite updating the status of Mays and Calloway moments before, which suggests that he is likely not confident in Evans's status for the game. Tennessee will turn a 1-2 punch of Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright if Evans cannot go.

Byron Young- Young is not injured, but he still awaits determination from the NCAA after having to sit out the season-opener against Bowling Green last week. The issue stems from his time at a post-graduate academy he attended after high school in Alabama, where he played two games. Early intel on Young's status suggested that Tennessee would likely get him back after Pitt, which would be equal to serving a suspension length of the same number of games that he played at the post-graduate school, but Josh Heupel has remained optimistic about receiving word from the NCAA. If Young is unable to go, it will be up to Tyler Baron and Roman Harrison to disrupt Kenny Pickett and Pitt's passing attack.

Ramel Keyton- Keyton was not available last week due to undisclosed reasons, and it appears we will have to wait until warmups to see if Keyton is available for this week. Tennessee needs the depth at the receiver position as Pitt will be physical on the back end of the defense.

Cooper Mays- Mays left last week's contest with an ankle sprain, but he is working to be available for tomorrow's game. Mays is known for his toughness, but his status is questionable at best. Heupel says he has "made some big jumps," but this will ultimately be a game-time decision. Tennessee has had a chance to work different rotations this week, so they will be more comfortable against a Pitt front seven that is going to throw a variety of looks and blitzes at Tennessee.

K'Rojhn Calbert- Calbert remains sidelined with what is likely a season-ending bicep injury.

Duo of freshmen- Kaemen Marley and Trinity Bell. Both of these freshmen have been limited since arriving on campus. Marley appears to be dealing with a hand injury, and he was usually working on the side during fall camp. Bell is working back from an ACL injury sustained in the winter during his high school basketball season.

Jimmy Holiday: The second-year receiver played on special teams last week, but he has been battling through a nagging shoulder injury since the fall camp. Heupel believes Holiday will be a key for Tennessee on special teams moving forward while he works to find a spot in the rotation on offense. He just needs more time to get adjusted. Look for Holiday to play tomorrow, but special teams may be where he sees all of his action.