Vols Injury Report Ahead of Tennessee Tech Game

Josh Heupel's team is banged up heading into week three of the season. The Vols will have an opportunity to clean up several things tomorrow and work plenty of depth against Tennessee Tech, but before they do, we take a look at their injury report.

Cooper Mays- Mays left the season-opener with an apparent ankle injury, and Josh Heupel has continued to praise his progress. His status for tomorrow remains questionable as he is expected to be a game-time decision as of Friday evening.

Jabari Small/Tiyon Evans - Tennessee's 1-2 punch has been a key storyline for the Vols. Small left last week's contest against Pitt with an apparent shoulder injury and did not return. Evans on the other hand did not suit up for the contest due to an undisclosed reason. Heupel has noted they were both moving around for the last couple of days, so it seems like they could go if needed, but we will see how much Tennesee uses them. It would not be a surprise to see Tennessee hold one or both guys out or even to a limited workload.

Jalin Hyatt- The sophomore receiver left the Pitt game after slamming down hard against the ground. One source has indicated that Hyatt should be ready to go for Saturday's game, but the question is how much the Vols will want to use him.

LaTrell Bumphus- Bumphus was listed as out last week but there was no reason listed. It has continued to remain quiet on this front, so we will see if he is available for Tennessee Tech this week. Bumphus had his season cut short last fall due to injury but he quickly got back on track in camp this fall.

Kamal Hadden- The transfer cornerback from Auburn has been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury, but he will be active tomorrow, VR2 on SI confirmed.

Joe Milton III- Milton's involvement in practice has ramped up as the week has progressed, but his status remains uncertain. If he does not play, Hendon Hooker will get the start, but we will have to wait closer to game time as Heupel has not tipped his hand about his QB situation at any point.

Morven Joseph- The sophomore linebacker was in street clothes last week, but there is no indication on why he was not available. He has not been a factor in the rotation yet.

Kaemen Marley/Trinity Bell- Bell and Marley have been limited this preseason. Marley is dealing with a hand injury while Bell is rehabbing an ACL injury sustained in the winter. Both freshmen continue to make progress.

K'Rojhn Calbert- Calbert is sidelined with a season-ending bicep injury.