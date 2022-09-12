Vols Kicker McGrath Discusses 51-Yard Field Goal Against Pitt

When Chase Mcgrath lined up to kick a 51-yard field goal on Saturday with 8:57 seconds on the clock, the Vols held a four-point lead, and no one knew how important that field goal would become. It ultimately proved the final points the Vols would score in regulation, and helped them send the game to overtime.

On Monday afternoon, McGrath discussed the kick, his thought process and the trust from the coaches to let him boot it.

"The coaches make their decisions on however they feel," McGrath, who was 2-5 in his career in attempts greater than 50 yards coming into Saturday, said of receiving the trust from the Tennessee staff. "They've seen what I can do in camp, and they got confidence in me and I'm extremely thankful I have Coach (Josh) Heupel, Coach (Mike) Ekeler. They are amazing coaches (and) I love playing for them. For them to put me out there for that opportunity this past game was awesome and I'm glad it worked out."



McGrath nailed the field goal attempt as we all know, and like most kickers at the SEC level, it is not a matter of leg power, but more of a mental preparation issue when missing on a kick.

"Just the same thing we worked all camp on really," McGrath said of his thought process when lining up for the kick. "Not much really goes through your head differently depending on a kick. Whether it's a PAT or long field goal like that one in the fourth quarter. Just kind of did the same thing. Go out there with Matthew (Salansky), Paxton (Brooks), we've done it hundreds of times before. We got real good chemistry. Just go out there and make the kick."



After the booming kick sailed through the uprights, likely good from fifty-five yards or more, it was more than apparent McGrath has all of the leg to nail big-time kicks when the Vols offense stalls out. So what does he think his range is?

"Most days I'm pretty comfortable up to 55 (yards). I feel like I have a good consistency of hitting it from there. Depending on conditions, it may change depending on what direction (or) where the wind is at. I would say distance wise, 55 is where I'm comfortable."

McGrath is two for two on the season with field goals.