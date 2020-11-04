SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballRecruiting
Search

Vols Make Multiple Position Changes During Off Week

Matthew Ray

Jeremy Pruitt opened his first media availability of the week up by saying, "For us, this open week was a great opportunity to go back to the basics. Just going back through the early days of install trying to catch some guys up and it was a good opportunity to do that and move some guys around to possibly create some opportunities for guys who have worked hard in practice and really give them an opportunity.”

Tennessee moved several guys around, and it appears Key Lawrence could now play a role in helping address the defensive woes Tennessee has suffered in the middle of the field. 

Pruitt said on Lawrence, "we moved Keshawn Lawrence to STAR and let him get some work there just to see what he looks like at that position. He is a guy that continues to work hard in practice. The guys in front of him at corner, he hadn’t had a lot of opportunity to play there during the games, but we thought he played well in the games that he’s played in; he’s done pretty well. We looked at him at STAR just to get more production out of that position. He possibly will get an opportunity on Saturday."

Pruitt added on other player moves, "We’ve moved some pieces. Bryson Eason is at outside linebacker. We took Pac Garland and moved him to inside linebacker to create a little more depth at that position. Morven Joseph has worked at inside and outside linebacker." Garland is one of the players who earned a scholarship after walking on last fall. He has moved across the secondary, but could serve as a viable option for Tennessee on 3rd downs.

Pruitt noted the importance of being able to do this during the bye week, "Normally, these things happen if you have them during the summer. During June and July, you can see these guys move around a little bit and get a clearer picture of what position they should play. Then, you get probably 14 really hard days of camp to see it. Some of these guys didn’t get to do it, so after going through the first five weeks of practice here, it’s an opportunity for us to put them into positions so that we can see them for their future."

Tennessee will look to improve to .500 on the season as they travel to Arkansas on Saturday to take on the Razorbacks in a matchup that is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

THANKS FOR READING VOLUNTEER COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pruitt: Vols Have 'a Few' False Positives In Sunday Round of Testing, Players Miss Monday Practice

Pruitt: Vols Have 'a Few' False Positives In Sunday Round of Testing, Players Miss Monday Practice

Matthew Ray

Dynamic Two-Sport Star Keon Coleman Breaks Down Recent Tennessee Offer

Dynamic Two-Sport Star Keon Coleman Breaks Down Recent Tennessee Offer

Matthew Ray

Goals for Arkansas Week

Entering their contest against the Razorbacks, the Vols have some clear goals to get back in the win column and turn their season around.

Brandon Martin

Trey Smith Says He is Not Playing Up to His Own Standard, Yet to Scratch Surface of His Potential

Trey Smith Says He is Not Playing Up to His Own Standard, Yet to Scratch Surface of His Potential

Matthew Ray

To'o To'o: Pruitt Has Vols DL "Buying In", Playing With A Lot of Energy

To'o To'o: Pruitt Has Vols DL "Buying In", Playing With A Lot of Energy

Matthew Ray

Watch: Vols Hit Practice Field on Monday in Preparation for Arkansas

Tennessee returned to the Haslam Practice Field on Monday evening to continue preparing for Arkansas.

Matthew Ray

Watch: Jeremy Pruitt's Press Conference to Kick Off Arkansas Week

Jeremy Pruitt talks about the Tennessee Volunteers Matchup Against Arkansas on Monday

Matthew Ray

Just In: Vols Freshman Likely to Miss the Rest of Season Due to Injury

Just In: Vols Freshman Likely to Miss the Rest of Season Due to Injury

Matthew Ray

Early Betting Lines Suggest Vols-Hogs Could Go Either Way on Saturday Night

Early Betting Lines Suggest Vols-Hogs Could Go Either Way on Saturday Night

Dale Dowden

Tennessee WR commit Julian Nixon talks lessons learned, Vols’ offense and more

Hear what the future Vol wideout said about his commitment to Tennessee, pandemic struggles during his senior season, and much more.

Jake Nichols