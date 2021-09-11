Vols Make QB Change in First Half Against Pitt

Tennessee makes a quarterback change after Joe Milton comes up limping following a strip sack.

After some early inaccuracies from Joe Milton III in Tennessee's matchup against Pitt, Josh Heupel made a quarterback change midway through the second quarter. Milton came up limping after a strip sack, and the Vols quickly turned to Hendon Hooker.

Milton is currently 7-12 for 50 yards and has added 68 yards on the ground, including a 54 yard rush.

Hooker entered for a drive, but the Vols went three-and-out, as Hooker went 0-2.

Hooker made a brief appearance in last week's matchup against Bowling Green, and he completed one pass for five yards in a 38-6 Tennessee win.

Update- Milton has entered the locker room for further evaluation. Tennessee is still awaiting confirmation, but it looks like Hendon Hooker is the quarterback for the rest of this one. Hooker just completed a touchdown pass to Jimmy Calloway.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.