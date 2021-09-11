September 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Vols Make QB Change in First Half Against Pitt

Tennessee makes a quarterback change after Joe Milton comes up limping following a strip sack.
Author:
Publish date:

After some early inaccuracies from Joe Milton III in Tennessee's matchup against Pitt, Josh Heupel made a quarterback change midway through the second quarter. Milton came up limping after a strip sack, and the Vols quickly turned to Hendon Hooker.

Milton is currently 7-12 for 50 yards and has added 68 yards on the ground, including a 54 yard rush.

Hooker entered for a drive, but the Vols went three-and-out, as Hooker went 0-2.

Hooker made a brief appearance in last week's matchup against Bowling Green, and he completed one pass for five yards in a 38-6 Tennessee win. 

Update- Milton has entered the locker room for further evaluation. Tennessee is still awaiting confirmation, but it looks like Hendon Hooker is the quarterback for the rest of this one. Hooker just completed a touchdown pass to Jimmy Calloway.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

KNOXVILLE, TN - August 12, 2021 - Quarterback Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2021 Fall Camp practice in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics
Football

Vols Make QB Change in First Half Against Pitt

USATSI_16674131_168390308_lowres
Football

Just In: Vols Without Four Players against Pitt

USATSI_16672775_168390308_lowres
Football

Staff Predictions: Who Wins Tennessee-Pitt?

E_AqEV-VcAc45-E
Football

Look: Josh Heupel Honoring Johnny Majors with Game-Day Outfit

Cooper Mays
Football

Vols Injury Report Ahead of Pitt Game

ECF5C883-4F11-48B3-8560-CBF5507F4062
Football

Watch: Josh Heupel Talks Excitement About Gameday, Neyland Stadium Experience

F40B0B43-0B14-44A6-BA1F-03D1657EC60B
Football

VR2 on SI Podcast: Previewing the 'Johnny Majors Classic'

66D81799-D79B-481B-925D-9FB688ECB8C8
Football

Nichols: Why Five Minutes with Johnny Majors Were Worth a Lifetime of Memories