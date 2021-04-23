Vols OC Golesh Discusses Growth and Development of Quarterbacks This Spring

In the college football world, everything seemingly revolves around the quarterback position, which has especially been the case for Tennessee over the last few years. The Jeremy Pruitt era was a revolving door at the position, with multiple players earning a start at the position. This has led to constant questions from the Tennessee faithful about what will be next at the position with the Josh Heupel regime taking over.

On Thursday evening, ahead of the Orange and White Game, Vols Offensive Coordinator Alex Golesh discussed what he has seen from the position from practice no. 1 through practice no. 13.

"We just got done with practice 13," Golesh said. "It's been the three guys rotating through. Everybody's mixing in with the ones, twos and threes. I think they have showed a ton of growth. That's the one spot where you start with as you come in as a new staff and put in a new system. All three have shown a bunch of growth in their own ways."

The dynamic with Tennessee's current quarterback room is every guy in the mix does something well that differs from the others.

"As we've gone, we have fine-tuned things to each guy's skill set," Golesh continued. "As we've got into situational football, we've fine-tuned things to each guys' skill set. But it's been daily growth. They've been up and down a little bit at times. As we install more, all lights are on you at that point and that position. Obviously, it all goes through that position and there have been days we have been really excited. There have been days where we've wanted to see more growth."

"But individually, all three of those guys have done a really good job of soaking it in, getting better every day not making the same mistake twice – which we've really hit home at every spot, that one specifically in commanding the offense, and commanding that group. So, I've been really proud of those guys with what they have done, where they are at and where they are heading."

The most important part of the spring for Josh Heupel was getting his system installed. There is importance at every position, but even more at the quarterback position.

Golesh was asked if the Vols were where they should be in terms of install heading into Saturday's Spring game, and the first-year offensive coordinato was pleased with the progression, which ultimately starts with the quarterback room.

"We are probably right where we thought we would be," Golesh stated. "As coaches, we have scripted some situations. We just got done with a heavy red zone day, and you leave with a bunch of stuff you want to catch up. Whthird-down into a third down day, you leave and you want to get on stuff to touch up. I think we are where we hoped we would be, in terms of normal situation football. I think the situation side we have to continue to grow."

"I think it's just guys understanding the game better, understanding what we're trying to get done in certain situations. That's the part that if we need to grow in a big way, that would be it. I think it just takes time, not that we had a built-in excuse when we got here, but that's where you always feel behind as the coordinator that you're not getting enough situational work. Coach (Josh Heupel) has done a really good job of presenting those opportunities to us, and now it's time to learn from what we've gotten and capitalize on those opportunities. That's probably one of the areas we have to hammer home as we get into fall camp."