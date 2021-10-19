Vols Offensive Line Recognized on Midseason Honor Roll

The Foundation for Teamwork announced on Tuesday afternoon that Tennessee's offensive line has been recognized for their play so far this season by landing on the Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll.

Since the award began in 2015, it has been presented to the most impressive offensive line unit year in, year out.

The news broke via Tennessee Football's twitter page with the tweet below:

Tennessee joins 18 other teams to land on the honor roll, along with six others from the SEC.

The other teams on the list include:

Big 10: Ohio State, Michigan

Big 12: Oklahoma, Baylor

Independent: BYU

Mountain West: Air Force, San Diego State

Pac-12: Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA

SEC: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky

Sun Belt: Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, Lousiana

Elarbee's group has gone through the wringer at times this year with injuries, specifically to starter Cade and Cooper Mays. However, the Vols' front continues to progress and pave the way for one of the best rushing attacks in the SEC, as the Vols comfortably sit in the top six of the nation in that category with 249.1 rushing yards per game.

In the last three games, the Vols have gone for 927 yards on the ground, with 458 occurring in the Mizzou game. Tennessee has reached the feat of 200 ground yards in five games this season, which is 71% of their games in 2021.

In addition, the Vols offense as a whole is fourth in the SEC and 16th in the country with an average of 473 yards per game.

Semifinalists for the award will be announced on November 16 with the finalists announced on December 7. The winning unit will be receive a public visit to their campus in late December to be notified of their achievement.

The Vols will have to continue to display toughness, effort, teamwork, technique, consistency and finishing throughout the season, as those qualities is what the Joe Moore Award selection committee will look for most of all.

Stats and information via Tennessee Athletics.

