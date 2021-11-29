Vols OL Carvin Announces Plans For Future On Rocky Top

Forgotten in the shuffle of Hendon Hooker not participating in senior day was Vols veteran offensive lineman Jerome Carvin, who also did not participate.

Carvin, currently listed as a senior by the University has one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the blanket eligibility waiver issued for the 2020 season, and he intends to use it, as he stated during an appearance on WVLT.

“I’ve decided to come back and use my last remaining year of eligibility for the 2022 season,” he said.

Carvin believes he still has room to grow and develop as a player on Rocky Top.

“I decided to come back because there are still some things I need to improve on to become a better offensive lineman and leader for this football team,” he continued. “I enjoy competing with my brothers every Saturday, and I believe our trajectory of success with Coach Heupel and his staff is heading upwards for year two.”

Retaining Carvin, a starter in 29 games to date, is huge for the Vols as they will now retain at least four out of five starters upfront, with Cade Mays likely headed to the NFL Draft in April.

Carvin has started at both guard and center and has arguably been the most important piece on the offensive line for the Vols by moving across the front to allow the rotation to work through injuries.

