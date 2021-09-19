Vols Open as Double-Digit Underdogs Against Florida

Tennessee (2-1) has scored more than 30 points in each of its first three games, but the Vols are not receiving any love heading into the first week of SEC play. Florida (2-1) is coming off a narrow defeat to top-ranked Alabama and the Gators are viewed to bounce back in a big way, according to the Vegas oddsmakers.

The Vols opened as a 19.5 point underdog on DraftsKing and a 22 point underdog on Circa Sportsbook.

The Gators took Alabama down to the wire in a 31-29 battle in Gainesville, while Tennessee rolled to a 56-0 victory over Tennessee Tech in Neyland Stadium.

Coming into the showdown against the Crimson Tide, Dan Mullen's team was dealing with quarterback controversy between Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson, but after Jones's performance on Saturday, that chapter appears to be closed for the time being. However, Tennessee may not be as fortunate on that front.

Joe Milton III left the game during the second quarter against Pitt last week, leading the Vols to turn to Hendon Hooker. Hooker has been effective as the quarterback, but he has struggled with turnovers. Heupel is still not willing to name Hooker the starter moving forward, so we will continue to monitor the situation moving forward.

"(Milton) had some opportunities to work with us during the middle part of the week," Heupel said following the win over Tennessee Tech. "At the end of the week, didn’t felt like he may be ready. I think the next couple of days will be big in his rehab. We’ll see where he’s at when we get on the field on Tuesday."