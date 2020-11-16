Vols Open As Double-Digit Underdogs to Auburn

Tennessee (2-4) will travel to Jordan-Hare Stadium to take on Auburn (4-2). Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN. The Vegas lines are out and right now they suggest the Auburn Tigers will edge out the Tennessee Volunteers.

According to CircaSportsbook.com, the Volunteers of Tennessee will be heading into the state of Alabama as a 10pt underdog.

Keep in mind the lines are always subject to change.

This game will definitely be a tale of two tapes. Auburn (4-2) has been a bit inconsistent but overall, getting better and gaining experience for many younger players. Auburn has been getting decent QB play from Bo Nix but has been running the ball very successfully, especially as freshman tailback, "Tank" Bigsby continues to produce the way he has.

Tennessee is still dealing with somewhat of a QB carousel, and if it does not have more success at the position, the Vols will have to establish the run game as its identity for the course of the game and not just for a half. Defensively, Tennessee has to make tackles and play assignment football to limit explosive plays from the Auburn offense. If they do, the Vols should be able to stay in this contest late.

Looking on the paper trail and at overall records, it is easy to see why Auburn is the 10pt favorite.