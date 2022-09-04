Skip to main content

Vols Open as Road Favorite Ahead of Likely Top-25 Matchup with Pitt

Part two of the Johnny Majors’ Classic is set to take place in six days, and Tennessee is currently there favorite heading into the matchup against the defending ACC champions. Below are the opening lines.

FanDuel

Tennessee -4.5, -215 Moneyline, total points O/U 59.5

Action Network

Tennessee -6.5, -265 Moneyline, total points O/U 58.5

USA Today

Tennessee -5.5, -230 Moneyline, total points not listed

The Vols come off an easy tuneup win against Ball State while Pitt scratched and clawed their way to a victory in the Backyard Brawl against West Virginia that came down to the last play. 

Tennessee is expected to jump into the top-25 ahead of the matchup, adding even more emphasis to an important early season matchup.

Both teams played on Thursday night so they had an extended break. Josh Heupel addressed how his team would handle that following the Ball State game.

“The players will be in the building tomorrow; we will make sure medically we come out the right way. They have class tomorrow. A majority of coaches will have recruiting, including myself. On Saturday morning, we will be back in the building to watch the game together for the first time. Our players will be in Saturday, and we will be able to tie a ribbon on this one and move on to the next one.”

Tennessee and Pitt will play at 3:30 on Saturday on ABC. Be sure to tune in to Volunteer Country for more coverage as the Vols start preparation for Pitt.

