Skip to main content

Vols Open as Road Favorite Ahead of Top-25 Matchup Against LSU

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Tennessee did not play this week as the Vols had an open week between Florida and LSU. Now, preparations turn toward game week as the Vols are set for a top-25 showdown against the Tigers in Baton Rouge. 

In the polls, Tennessee moved to No.8 in the coaches poll and stayed even in the AP Poll. The Vols will come into the contest as the favorite, according to Vegas Sportsbooks. 

Tennessee opened a four-point favorite on CircaSports and a four-and-a-half point favorite on FanDuel

Tennessee comes off a much-needed bye week as they have had the opportunity to get few guys healthy for the trip, while LSU is coming off of a highly-contested game against Auburn on Saturday night, that saw them lose starting quarterback Jayden Daniel to injury. 

Historically, The Vols and Bayou Bengals have played in some intriguing matchups, including a couple of SEC Championship games.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Vols hold the series lead 20-10-3, but LSU has won the last five matchups dating back to 2006, including most recently 30-10 in Knoxville.

The next matchup in the series will prove a crucial one for the season for both teams in 2022. 

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Eric, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

7FD15CFD-62A1-41E1-9E10-068EE6D06955
Football

Vols WR Target Mazeo Bennett Jr. Trims List, Sets Decision Date

By Matt Ray
8AFAFBE1-8340-460F-AF00-902B0B3C842C
Recruiting

Vols OL Target Vysen Lang Sets Commitment Date

By Matt Ray
Tillman
Football

Report: Cedric Tillman Recovering From 'Tightrope' Ankle Surgery

By Jack Foster
cordarrelle-patterson-vs-jets-2--kirby-lee-usa-today-sports
Football

Cordarrelle Patterson Wins Tennessee-Florida Bet Against Kyle Pitts

By Jack Foster
Watch: Vols Head Coach Josh Heupel Meets With Media During Bye Week
Football

Watch: Josh Heupel Talks Bye Week, Status After Florida Win

By Jack Foster
USATSI_19072495_168390308_lowres
Football

Just In: Kick Time, TV Station Set for No.8 Tennessee-LSU

By Matt Ray
91D74F3D-C25E-4498-AA59-E64BC487010E
Recruiting

Vols QB Commit Iamaleava Enjoys 'Exciting' Game Day Visit

By Matt Ray
DF5C0E41-0E1F-4009-BCE3-5674D663BAC7
Recruiting

Latest Visit With Vols 'Pushed Them Up' for Top In-State ATH Boo Carter

By Matt Ray