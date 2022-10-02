Vols Open as Road Favorite Ahead of Top-25 Matchup Against LSU

Tennessee did not play this week as the Vols had an open week between Florida and LSU. Now, preparations turn toward game week as the Vols are set for a top-25 showdown against the Tigers in Baton Rouge.

In the polls, Tennessee moved to No.8 in the coaches poll and stayed even in the AP Poll. The Vols will come into the contest as the favorite, according to Vegas Sportsbooks.

Tennessee opened a four-point favorite on CircaSports and a four-and-a-half point favorite on FanDuel

Tennessee comes off a much-needed bye week as they have had the opportunity to get few guys healthy for the trip, while LSU is coming off of a highly-contested game against Auburn on Saturday night, that saw them lose starting quarterback Jayden Daniel to injury.

Historically, The Vols and Bayou Bengals have played in some intriguing matchups, including a couple of SEC Championship games.

The Vols hold the series lead 20-10-3, but LSU has won the last five matchups dating back to 2006, including most recently 30-10 in Knoxville.

The next matchup in the series will prove a crucial one for the season for both teams in 2022.

