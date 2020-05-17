Watch: Multiple Tennessee Players Get in Workout with Local Area Gym

COVID-19 has widely changed the way things have worked across the country, and it has led to athletes becoming creative with their workouts.

However, today, several Tennessee Volunteer players were able to train locally at D1 Training in Hardin Valley.

The owner of the first-class training facility, Devin Driscoll, tweeted out a 2 minute and 20 seconds video, with multiple players getting in work during this quarantine. The video is featured below.

Cade and Cooper Mays, Trey Smith, Jacob Warren, Austin Pope, Jerome Carvin, and Jarrett Guarantano were all featured in the video.

This is not the first time in recent weeks Guarantano has been seen getting in workouts. Just late last week he was in the Atlanta area training with Harrison Bailey and Quarterbacks coach Tony Ballard.

D1 Training in Hardin Valley boasts an impressive resume. The company's website states, "Many gyms and fitness classes make big promises and rarely deliver. D1 Training Hardin Valley is backed by a name with over 18 years of experience and has trained over 100 NFL Draft Picks and 1,000 professional athletes. Our 5-Star Training Program is derived from Division 1 Strength & Conditioning Programs and fosters character, utilizes the latest sports science, and is adaptable to the client’s needs. First time trying out a gym? We can help you define your goals and coach you to the finish line. Stop by our fitness facility to learn about our free class or workout!"

Seeing players put in extra work during this shutdown is a great sign for Jeremy Pruitt's program.