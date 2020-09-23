SI.com
Volunteer Country
Watch: Vols Tuesday Practice Highlights as South Carolina Prep Continues

Matthew Ray

You can watch the highlights from Tennessee's Tuesday practice in the video above. Yesterday, Jeremy Pruitt said on the Vols opponent:

"Our guys are really excited about getting a chance to play this week. I am really proud about how everyone in our organization has really stuck together trying to figure out a way for us to improve daily. Our kids have had a great attitude along with this staff and we are excited about this week. We have a tremendous challenge going on the road playing South Carolina. We are very familiar with their staff. Coach Muschamp has done an outstanding job there. He does an outstanding job on defense. He hired Mike Bobo to be his offensive coordinator, a guy that I've worked with before that I feel like is one of the best offensive minds in all of football, so it will be a tremendous challenge on both sides of the ball. Then you throw in special teams, which for us has probably been a huge point of emphasis just with the fact that we've had so many guys that have not been able to participate in practice, we've had to bounce guys around. We've got a lot of work that we've got to get done this week. We've got to continue to build and try to create momentum heading into Saturday's matchup. I'm excited for our players and everybody in our organization that's worked really hard to get to this point. We've got to continue to create momentum as the week goes. At the quarterback position, Mike Bobo has always done a fantastic job coaching the quarterbacks. He's a guy that's been in the system there for five years, this might be his sixth year, he's a guy that's going to be very familiar. He's going to get him in and out of checks and keep him out of bad plays. He's a guy that we've got to find a way to create confusion and try to possibly create some turnovers."

Football

