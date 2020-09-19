SI.com
Volunteer Country
Preseason TV Show "Inside the Orange: Tennessee Football 2020" Set to Air This Weekend

Matthew Ray

The University of Tennessee announced that its fans will get an inside look at the Volunteers ahead of the South Carolina game with a new preseason TV show that is set to air this weekend. The show will feature an inside look at multiple aspects of Tennessee's program. It will air on multiple TV stations across the state, and on utsports.com for those, not in the state.

The official press release from the university says:

"Inside the Orange: Tennessee Football 2020," a preseason television special showcasing the Vols, airs this weekend on affiliates across the state of Tennessee as well as utsports.com.


Check your local listings, including Knoxville on WVLT-TV Channel 8 on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. ET. The full hour of unequaled access is made possible by UT Medical Center, the official healthcare provider of the Vols.


Show highlights include a behind-the-scenes look at VFL and running backs coach Jay Graham, a day in the life of sophomore preseason All-SEC standout Henry To'o To'o and a visit from the inspiring Inky Johnson.


Tennessee opens its 2020 season on Sept. 26 when the Vols travel to face South Carolina at 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.


"Inside The Orange: Tennessee Football 2020" presented by UT Medical Center

Market; Affiliate; Air Date; Time (Local)
Chattanooga; WTVC-TV Ch. 9 (ABC); Sun., Sept. 20; noon
Knoxville; WVLT-TV Ch. 8 (CBS); Sat., Sept. 19; 7 p.m.
EVLT (MyVLT); Sun., Sept. 20; 10 p.m.
Memphis; WATN-TV Ch. 24 (ABC); Sun. Sept. 20; 10 a.m.
WATN-TV Ch. 24 (ABC); Sun. Sept. 20; 11:05 p.m.
Nashville; WUXP-TV Ch. 30 (My); Sat., Sept. 19; 5 p.m.
Tri-Cities; WJHL-TV Ch. 11 (CBS); Sat., Sept. 19; 7 p.m."

