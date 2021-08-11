Vols QB Brian Maurer Absent from Wednesday Morning Practice

Tennessee quarterback Brian Maurer is not at practice this morning for the Volunteers, as first reported by Trey Wallace of Rocky Top Insider.

As we reported over the weekend, Maurer was not expected to be a part of the quarterback battle moving forward.

Last night, Maurer put a cryptic post on his Instagram, which he would later change.

“To me, there's a huge sense of urgency,” Alex Golesh said about identifying a quarterback before fall camp started. “You want to start gearing and shaping the offense towards who that guy is and having a plan for who the next one is. Because you obviously have to prepare, you have a plan A and then you got to have a plan B and this time, this COVID thing is still real, so you have to have a plan C. Maybe a plan D even. So, I would like to get a pecking order as fast as we can. We're going to give all of those guys a really honest fair shake at this thing early. And then the pressure is on to at least get your top two to a point where you can start to split those reps. We'll have a really good idea. Like I said, a week or week and a half is my goal, to at least have a top two, maybe three, narrowed down to a top two.”

The quarterback competition continues to remain a tight race as the Vols will have their first scrimmage of the fall on Thursday before having the day off on Friday and returning to the practice field on Saturday.

The pecking order should become more clear after the scrimmage and weekend as Tennessee will have time to evaluate and identify as they move towards Bowling Green.