Vols QB Brian Maurer Officially Enters Transfer Portal

The drama between Maurer and Tennessee results in Maurer officially announcing he has entered the transfer portal.

The Brian Maurer saga appears to have come to an end, as he announced moments ago he is entering the transfer portal.

Maurer's string of absences started last Wednesday, following being told that he was not a factor in the quarterback room moving forward.

"Had an initial conversation with him a few days ago about how the reps are going to be divided up," Josh Heupel said on Thursday following Maurer's first absence. "No further update on him. We will have further conversation with him during the open day."

Heupel would later go on to say that Maurer also did not participate in the day's scrimmage and would not provide comment when asked if Maurer was still a part of the team, remaining that he would have conversation with the quarterback and provide an update after the off day on Friday. However, no update was provided until Maurer just announced the news.

It has remained a mystery to this point as Maurer attended classes yesterday as Tennessee kicked off the fall semesters.

Maurer has played in 12 games for the Volunteers, including four starts as a freshman. However, according to one source around the program, Maurer was informed over the weekend that he would not remain a major factor for Tennessee in the position battle as the staff looks to consolidate more reps and identify a starter in the coming days, which is something Alex Golesh stressed during his media day press conference before fall camp.