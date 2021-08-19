August 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Vols QB Brian Maurer Officially Enters Transfer Portal

The drama between Maurer and Tennessee results in Maurer officially announcing he has entered the transfer portal.
Author:
Publish date:

The Brian Maurer saga appears to have come to an end, as he announced moments ago he is entering the transfer portal. 

415B7A85-040E-42F6-BB18-9E24D7FDBD70

Maurer's string of absences started last Wednesday, following being told that he was not a factor in the quarterback room moving forward. 

"Had an initial conversation with him a few days ago about how the reps are going to be divided up," Josh Heupel said on Thursday following  Maurer's first absence. "No further update on him. We will have further conversation with him during the open day."

Heupel would later go on to say that Maurer also did not participate in the day's scrimmage and would not provide comment when asked if Maurer was still a part of the team, remaining that he would have conversation with the quarterback and provide an update after the off day on Friday. However, no update was provided until Maurer just announced the news. 

It has remained a mystery to this point as Maurer attended classes yesterday as Tennessee kicked off the fall semesters. 

Maurer has played in 12 games for the Volunteers, including four starts as a freshman. However, according to one source around the program, Maurer was informed over the weekend that he would not remain a major factor for Tennessee in the position battle as the staff looks to consolidate more reps and identify a starter in the coming days, which is something Alex Golesh stressed during his media day press conference before fall camp. 

415B7A85-040E-42F6-BB18-9E24D7FDBD70
Football

Vols QB Brian Maurer Officially Enters Transfer Portal

IMG_3565
Football

WATCH: Vols LB Juwan Mitchell talks Tennessee transition, Texas to SEC and more after 13th practice of Vols fall camp

Elic Ayomanor
Recruiting

Top Vols WR Target Down to Three Schools, Focused on Decision

EC258674-CD75-4D65-A5B3-A76D553D5FD1
Football

Watch: Highlights from Practice 13 of Vols Fall Camp

DAFEE593-197F-4632-81D4-7F4E509E0A73
Football

Notes and Observations from Practice No. 13 of Tennessee Fall Camp

EE268E57-39FA-4D02-9E2B-F35686FCEAE0
Podcasts

VR2 on SI Podcast: Update on Fall Practices, Diving Into RB and WR Group Performances

ECE61090-3521-4A92-B48B-8E50FA82D5C3
Football

Watch: Highlights from Tennessee’s Second Fall Scrimmage

3A963999-38D3-412F-B855-355AD6D707AE
Football

Gallery: Photos From Vols Second Fall Scrimmage