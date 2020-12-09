Vols QB Commit Announces Signing Plans

Kaidon Salter committed to Tennessee earlier this year on Mother's Day, and at the time, he said, "Tennessee stood out a lot, being able to watch their practice and having one-on-one time with the coaching staff," he said. "Coach (Chris) Weinke, CoachPruitt, Coach (Jim) Chaney, it was really great sitting down and talking to those three coaches right there. Just the relationship that we had, since the day that they offered, was real strong. The love for Tennessee is real great."

He also added about the decision to commit to the Vols, "I told them on my little sister's birthday that I would like to commit. After a great time talking to my family, it was the best time to commit to the University of Tennessee coaches. They were real excited, they said they weren't going to be able to sleep that night. They had their wives jumping around, their kids jumping around, it was a real big moment. It was probably a few weeks after I visited campus when I realized Tennessee felt like home when I was there. Me and my family loved it. Everything was great. I really had to sit down and think and the love I had for Tennessee was real strong. I'm in touch with the coaches every day. Coaches are even sending my mom and dad good morning texts in the morning and even made a post for my little sister on her birthday that was really special. It blew up on Twitter."

Now, Salter's recruitment is coming to a close, as he just announced on Twitter that he will sign with the Vols on December 16th. "#blessed to be signing my NLI December 16th @ Cedar Hill High School #GBO."

Salter's SI All-American evaluation reads:

Polish: A big arm with good touch, makes throws sideline to sideline. Great anticipation on his throws, hitting receivers on time. Could stand to improve his throwing motion, as it lacks some fluidity.

Bottom Line: Salter has the quickness, big arm and all the raw tools to develop in a suitable Power 5 quarterback. With some more work on his motion off the field, and some added weight he’ll have a chance to compete for a job early in his college career.