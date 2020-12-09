FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcasts
Search

Vols QB Commit Announces Signing Plans

Author:
Publish date:

Kaidon Salter committed to Tennessee earlier this year on Mother's Day, and at the time, he said, "Tennessee stood out a lot, being able to watch their practice and having one-on-one time with the coaching staff," he said. "Coach (Chris) Weinke, CoachPruitt, Coach (Jim) Chaney, it was really great sitting down and talking to those three coaches right there. Just the relationship that we had, since the day that they offered, was real strong. The love for Tennessee is real great."

He also added about the decision to commit to the Vols, "I told them on my little sister's birthday that I would like to commit. After a great time talking to my family, it was the best time to commit to the University of Tennessee coaches. They were real excited, they said they weren't going to be able to sleep that night. They had their wives jumping around, their kids jumping around, it was a real big moment. It was probably a few weeks after I visited campus when I realized Tennessee felt like home when I was there. Me and my family loved it. Everything was great. I really had to sit down and think and the love I had for Tennessee was real strong. I'm in touch with the coaches every day. Coaches are even sending my mom and dad good morning texts in the morning and even made a post for my little sister on her birthday that was really special. It blew up on Twitter."

Now, Salter's recruitment is coming to a close, as he just announced on Twitter that he will sign with the Vols on December 16th. "#blessed to be signing my NLI December 16th @ Cedar Hill High School #GBO." 

Salter's SI All-American evaluation reads:  

Polish: A big arm with good touch, makes throws sideline to sideline. Great anticipation on his throws, hitting receivers on time. Could stand to improve his throwing motion, as it lacks some fluidity.

Bottom Line: Salter has the quickness, big arm and all the raw tools to develop in a suitable Power 5 quarterback. With some more work on his motion off the field, and some added weight he’ll have a chance to compete for a job early in his college career.

A993CE25-7A76-4C5E-ABFA-DD474033A841
Football

Vols TE Jordan Allen Enters Transfer Portal

2021 QB Kaidon Salter
Football

Vols QB Commit Announces Signing Plans

9E534171-F348-446D-A183-26B3298C9A59
Football

Alabama DB Gaston Breaks Down Latest Offer From Tennessee

Dallan Hayden vs John Paul II 9/18
Recruiting

Vol Legacy Hayden Discusses Winning Mr. Football

1600376150_Graham-2020_gs_t400_h3d283423d6973affbe3434b05954567162ae632a
Football

Vols Assistant Graham Among Rumored Candidates for Shane Beamer's Inaugural Staff

Screen Shot 2020-12-08 at 10.38.32 PM
Men's Basketball

Nichols: 12th-ranked Tennessee basketball gives fans a breath of fresh air in season-opening win over Colorado

8D24B66B-8647-41CD-94CC-A2D1DBCF0ECF
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Tennessee releases electric hype video ahead of season opener against Colorado

17A5523D-9D63-419C-B210-7BE82916B630
Men's Basketball

Tennessee men’s basketball: four returning faces to watch

BF1666B0-C58A-48C5-B6F6-C289C1BF13DA
Recruiting

Coveted WR Nixon Announces Plans to Sign With Tennessee During Early Signing Period