Vols QB Commit Jackson Discusses Decision to Choose Tennessee, Elite 11 Performance

Tennessee's latest 2022 commitment, Tayven Jackson, was in action on Sunday at the Elite 11 Regional in Indianapolis. Following the event, Jackson discussed his performance and touched on why he committed to the Vols with SI All-American analyst Brian Smith.

"I feel like I came out here and did what I had to do," Jackson said of his performance. "I feel like I came out here and competed, and I wouldn't change anything."

Jackson, a known perfectionist, is always looking to improve his game, and he discussed what he thought he could improve upon more after Sunday's session.

"Staying calm and composed in my drop steps and becoming more accurate with the football and throwing on the run," Jaclson stated.

Following his commitment last week, Jackson's quarterback coach, Joe Siderewicz, discussed how Jackson has already been working tirelessly on that part of his game this off-season.

"Yesterday, he stayed after to throw, and he wasn't worried about hitting the receiver," Siderewicz told VR2 on SI. He was worried about hitting him on his left armpit or dropping it over his shoulder to where he could catch it and run with. I think the two things are pinpoint accuracy, and I think his arm strength will get bigger and stronger."

Jackson's natural athleticism, as well as his immense amount of untapped potential is one reason Tennessee quickly honed in on him at the quarterback position. Tennessee's belief in Jackson is reciprocated and a major reason that he chose the Vols.

"The reason why I committed to Tennessee is because I love the coaches," Jackson told Smith. "Coach Heup and Coach Halze are doing something big there, and I want to be a part of it. I feel like they can put me in the best situation I can be in in college. I feel like when I go there; we are going to change the program around and put Tennessee back to where they have been in past years."

Making that change is going to come with a new, high-intensity, fast-paced offense, which Jackson believes is the right fit for him.

"They are going to take some pieces with what they were successful with at UCF and bring that into Tennessee. I don't know for sure, yet, because they haven't played any games, but I am sure they are going to sling the rock."

Jackson is set to take an official visit on the second weekend of June, but he could adjust that to come in with other guys to help peer recruit, which is something he will determine closer to time now that he is committed to the Vols.

Jackson was SI All-American's top performer of the day.

"In this heated group of competitors, Jackson earned the distinction as the best overall for his consistency, especially his ability to accurately place the football when throwing deep outs and when passing on the run. His athleticism also extends to basketball."

"A big-time basketball player that’s one of Indianapolis’s best performers, Jackson’s natural athleticism shined when rolling out, and it also allowed him to effortlessly pass the pigskin into the wind and still throw tight spirals right into the hands of wide receivers. Jackson played better and better as the long day moved forward."

"This is a passer that established the fact that he will beat defenses from the pocket as well as with his legs. Further, he’s perfect for operating run-pass option (RPO) plays. Once Jackson learns the Tennessee playbook he will be receiving, combining those RPO plays with his passing ability will be deadly. It’s a bright future for the Tennessee commitment in Knoxville."