Vols QB Signee Wins Texas QB of the Year Award

Kaidon Salter turned in another stellar performance on Friday night during the Texas High School State Playoffs. He threw four touchdown passes as he helped Cedar Hill to a 45-0 victory of Tyler Legacy, and pushed his season total out to 26. Salter has thrown just four interceptions during the season, and his efforts has helped the Longhorns to a 9-1 record.

Earlier today, it was announced that he was voted as the Texas High School Football Quarterback of the Year.

After receiving the news, he told VR2 on SI, "This means a lot to me. I truly love the support from my fans nationwide from Texas to Tennessee. I am looking forward to bringing home the State Championship and getting to Tennessee and doing big things there."

Salter beat out multiple national names on the finalist lists, including LSU signee Garrett Nussmeier, and 2022's top-rated player, Quinn Ewers.

Salter told VR2 on SI prior to signing his letter of intent, "I'm mostly looking forward to just getting down there (to Tennessee) and getting to know all the players and build that strong bond with them and mainly getting my time in the classroom with the rest of the QB's and Coach Weinke and learn some things that I don't know from them. Also, being able to get there early to learn the playbook, so I can get in that rotation as early as possible."

Salter is expected to enroll at Knoxville following the conclusion of his playoff run.