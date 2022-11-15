Vols RB Coach Mack 'Really Impressed' With Freshman Sampson's Performance Against Missouri

True Freshman Dylan Sampson shined during Tennessee's 66-24 victory over Saturday. The touted freshman carried the ball eight times for 99 yards and a touchdown, while catching one pass for seven yards.

On Tuesday afternoon, Tennessee running backs coach Jerry Mack discussed his group and had high praise for the touted freshman.

Really impressed with what the young man did on Saturday," Mack told reporters on Tuesday afternoon about Sampson's performance. "He pressed the hole, the way his patience was. Dylan, he showed all of the things we have been seeing in practice for the most part. I was really impressed with his protection. As a young back, that is one of the things he has been consistently working on. He stepped up, fit the guy up, and that is all you can ask for at this point. If he would have had to been more physical, I think he could have been more physical at the point of attack. You saw a little bit of what he have been seeing at fall camp and all season, with the way he got to showcase his talents on Saturday."

Sampson was working his way into the rotation consistently before missing a protection that led to a bone-crunching hit against Hendon Hooker at LSU. Since then, Sampson had not seen a non-mop-up touch until Saturday. However, since the mental lapse, the freshman has only grown in his work ethic, which led to his bounce back on Saturday.

"You are talking about character," Mack said on this. "That is what jumped out at me. The way he attacked practice, the way he attacked the film room throughout the week, that is what is most impressive. Ever since that LSU game, he has been in the film room more. He is determined to not make that mistake twice, and that is what you want from any young player. You want them to understand how important it is and to grow each and everyday from it."

Sampson has game-breaking speed the Vols could utilize down the stretch, especially if Saturday's performance is an early indicator.