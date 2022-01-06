Vols RB Enters Transfer Portal

Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated has confirmed that Sophomore running back/Athlete Dee Beckwith has entered the transfer portal. Beckwith joins Tyler Baron and Will Albright in the portal today.

Beckwith never found a solid role inside the Tennessee program as he originally started out as a wide receiver and moved to running back. The previous Tennessee staff even looked at him as a tight end once he arrived.

Beckwith did not see any carries at running back in the fall of 2021, and he was a sparse special teams contributor. He was an athlete that many loved for his 6'5", 227 pound frame and ability to run, but unfortunately, he just could not make it work out.

Beckwith's brother, Camryn, came to Tennessee as a preferred walk-on and is still on the team at this time.

Coming out of high school, Beckwith chose Tennessee over Florida on a late signing day upset for the Vols. We will continue to monitor his situation to see where he ends up at.