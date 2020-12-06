FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcasts
Vols Receiver Opts Out of Remainder of Season

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Ramel Keyton signed with Tennessee in the 2019 class, and there was a lot of anticipation to see him reconnect with Harrison Bailey on Rocky Top. The duo prove lethal during their time together at Marietta, but that connection will have to wait.

Bailey garnered his first start today, but Keyton was not on the sidelines for the Vols, and he doesn't plan to be back this season. Sources told VR2 on SI prior to the game of Keyton's plan, and Jeremy Pruitt confirmed it after the game by saying that Keyton would focus on academics.

Keyton has caught 9 passes for 76 yards this season. He got the start in the season opener against South Carolina. If you have followed our work, we mentioned a receiver starting to opt-out at the first of the season, but deciding not to. This was Keyton.

