Just In: Vols Release First Depth Chart of 2020

Tennessee has released its first depth chart for the 2020 season, as they get ready to head to South Carolina on Saturday night. There is not 70 players on the listed depth chart, so there will be more players that see playing time, despite this unofficial depth chart. Below is the full depth chart:

Offense

QB

2 Jarrett Guarantano 6-4 230 R-Sr.

18 Brian Maurer 6-3 195 So.

-or- 12 J.T. Shrout 6-3 213 R-So.

-or- 15 Harrison Bailey 6-5 225 Fr.

TB

8 Ty Chandler 5-11 205 Sr.

-or- 3 Eric Gray 5-10 205 So.

WR

5 Josh Palmer 6-2 210 Sr.

1 Velus Jones Jr. 6-0 200 R-Sr

WR

7 Brandon Johnson 6-2 203 R-Sr.

1 Velus Jones Jr. 6-0 200 R-Sr

WR

80 Ramel Keyton 6-3 195 So.

4 Cedric Tillman 6-3 215 R-So

RT

72 Darnell Wright 6-6 330 So.

74 K’Rojhn Calbert 6-5 325 R-Jr

RG

75 Jerome Carvin 6-5 310 Jr.

56 Riley Locklear 6-4 300 Sr.

C

55 Brandon Kennedy 6-3 300 R-Sr.

75 Jerome Carvin 6-5 310 Jr.

LG

73 Trey Smith 6-6 330 Sr.

56 Riley Locklear 6-4 300 Sr.

LT

64 Wanya Morris 6-5 320 So.

-or- 58 Jahmir Johnson 6-5 300 R-Sr.

TE

88 Princeton Fant 6-2 240 R-Jr.

-or- 83 Sean Brown 6-5 246 R-Fr.

-or- 87 Jacob Warren 6-6 248 R-So.

Defense

DE

94 Matthew Butler 6-4 291 Sr.

97 Darel Middleton 6-7 305 Sr.

NT

98 Aubrey Solomon 6-5 315 Sr.

-or- 79 Kurott Garland 6-3 295 R-So.

51 Elijah Simmons 6-2 320 R-Fr

DE

88 LaTrell Bumphus 6-3 290 Sr.

-or- 90 Greg Emerson 6-3 300 R-So.

JACK

13 Deandre Johnson 6-3 255 Sr.

99 John Mincey 6-3 276 Jr.

MLB

27 Quavaris Crouch 6-2 235 So.

-or- 33 Jeremy Banks 6-1 235 Jr

WLB

11 Henry To’o To’o 6-2 225 So.

24 Aaron Beasley 6-1 225 So.

SAM

95 Kivon Bennett 6-2 245 R-Jr.

30 Roman Harrison 6-2 240 So.

CB

2 Alontae Taylor 6-0 193 Jr.

4 Warren Burrell 6-0 190 So.

CB

0 Bryce Thompson 5-11 190 Jr.

5 Kenneth George Jr. 5-11 200 R-Sr.

STAR

12 Shawn Shamburger 5-11 190 Sr.

S

22 Jaylen McCollough 6-0 205 So. 17

Tyus Fields 5-10 186 R-Fr.

-or- 44 Cheyenne Labruzza 5-11 197 R-Jr

S

1 Trevon Flowers 5-11 195 Jr.

26 Theo Jackson 6-2 203 Sr.

Specialists

PK

42 Brent Cimaglia 6-0 210 Sr.

39 Toby Wilson 5-10 178 R-So

P

37 Paxton Brooks 6-6 195 Jr.

47 Joe Doyle 6-0 204 R-Jr

KO

37 Paxton Brooks 6-6 195 Jr.

42 Brent Cimaglia 6-0 210 Sr

LS

46 Will Albright 6-1 220 Fr.

52 Matthew Salansky 5-11 239 So

Holder

47 Joe Doyle 6-0 204 R-Jr.

KR

1 Velus Jones Jr. 6-0 200 R-Sr.

-or- 0 Bryce Thompson 5-11 190 Jr.

PR

0 Bryce Thompson 5-11 190 Jr.

-or- 3 Eric Gray 5-10 205 So.