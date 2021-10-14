Vols Reportedly Without Star RB on Saturday for Ole Miss

Tiyon Evans left the second half of the South Carolina game with an apparent ankle injury leaving his status in doubt for Tennessee’s showdown with Ole Miss.

Now, according to a report from WBIR’s John Brice, Evans will be out for Saturday’s contest.

Following this report, one source close to the situation tells VR2 on SI they believe that Evans could remain a game time situation for Saturday, but his status remains in doubt.

“Early in the week we didn’t know what his availability would be,” Josh Heupel said earlier today. “As the week has gone on, he’s been able to get more work. Ultimately, we make those decisions on Friday.”

Heupel was highly complimentary of Evans’s growth so far this season.

“His growth inside of what we’re doing offensively and understanding of what we’re doing, the physical attributes were all there,” Heupel added. “He’s really grown physically—I’m talking about from when I got here in late January, early February—continuing to develop his body the way that you need to coming from a junior college. He’s got a high, high ceiling and need him to be really productive.”

Evans has carried the ball for 486 yards and six touchdowns this fall. The Vols will have to utilize Jabari Small and Len’Neth Whitehead for Saturday, if Evans is out.