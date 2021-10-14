    • October 14, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Vols Reportedly Without Star RB on Saturday for Ole Miss

    Author:

    Tiyon Evans left the second half of the South Carolina game with an apparent ankle injury leaving his status in doubt for Tennessee’s showdown with Ole Miss. 

    Now, according to a report from WBIR’s John Brice, Evans will be out for Saturday’s contest. 

    Following this report, one source close to the situation tells VR2 on SI they believe that Evans could remain a game time situation for Saturday, but his status remains in doubt.

    “Early in the week we didn’t know what his availability would be,” Josh Heupel said earlier today. “As the week has gone on, he’s been able to get more work. Ultimately, we make those decisions on Friday.”

    Heupel was highly complimentary of Evans’s growth so far this season. 

    “His growth inside of what we’re doing offensively and understanding of what we’re doing, the physical attributes were all there,” Heupel added. “He’s really grown physically—I’m talking about from when I got here in late January, early February—continuing to develop his body the way that you need to coming from a junior college. He’s got a high, high ceiling and need him to be really productive.”

    Evans has carried the ball for 486 yards and six touchdowns this fall. The Vols will have to utilize Jabari Small and Len’Neth Whitehead for Saturday, if Evans is out. 

    Tiyon Evans
    Football

    Vols Reportedly Without Star RB on Saturday for Ole Miss

    9 minutes ago
    Josh Heupel Addresses Media For Final Time in Ole Miss Week
    Football

    Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media for Final Time in Ole Miss Week

    2 hours ago
    Walter Nolen
    Recruiting

    Nation’s Top Defender Set to Visit Vols for Ole Miss

    3 hours ago
    245131802_4769059906471326_4926171731225337525_n
    Football

    Look: Photos of Walter Nolen from Powell-Campbell County

    7 hours ago
    F16B39A1-7DD6-470E-A82F-AA049C053682
    Football

    Nichols: Tennessee-Ole Miss Matchup, Scoring Potential Create Excitement That Knoxville Has Missed

    3 hours ago
    30A825BD-0D51-469C-A690-F532DFC77F09
    Football

    Tennessee Offensive Lineman Inks First NIL Deal

    Oct 13, 2021
    usatsi_15137900
    Football

    How Tennessee Opponents Fared in Week 6

    Oct 13, 2021
    usatsi_15080477_168390375_lowres
    Football

    Watch: Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Play "Rocky Top" at Practice

    Oct 13, 2021