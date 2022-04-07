Vols Set to Host LSU Transfer Brandon Murray

According to multiple reports, Rick Barnes & Co. will host LSU forward transfer Brandon Murray this weekend. Murray, along with the rest of LSU's team, entered the transfer portal following the firing of former Head Coach Will Wade, and their exit in the NCAA tournament in the following days.

According to John Rothstein, Murray will make a decision on Monday at some point.

The 6'5", 215lbs wing prospect averaged 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals a game, while averaging 31 minutes per game over 33 games as a freshman. He scored in double figures 16 times, including a 21 point outing against Texas A&M.

Following Kennedy Chandler's entry into the NBA Draft and Handje Samba's entry into the transfer portal, the Vols have two scholarship spots available. They will likely look to add the best guard available to replace Chandler, be it through high school or the transfer portal.

Below is a look at Murray's collegiate highs and top scoring games, via LSU Athletics Department.

Collegiate Single Game Highs



Points – 21 vs Texas A&M, 1/26/22



Rebounds – 7 vs. Liberty, 11/15/21



Assists – 9, vs. Missouri, 3/10/22



Steals – 4, vs. McNeese, 11/18/21



Blocks – 2, twice



FG Made – 7, three times



FG Attempts – 16, at Alabama, 1/19/22



3 FG Made – 3, 6 times



3 FG Attempts – 6, twice



FT Made – 6, vs. Texas A&M, 1/26/22



FT Attempts – 6, 3 times

Top Scoring Games



1. 21, vs. Texas A&M, 1/26/22



2. 19, at Alabama, 1/19/22



3. 17, vs. Alabama, 3/5/22



4. 15, vs. UGA, 2/16/22



4. 15, at Tennessee, 1/22/22



4. 15, vs. Belmont, 11/22/21



7. 14, at Texas A&M, 2/8/22



7. 14, vs. Texas State, 11/12/21



9. 13, vs. Arkansas (SECTQF), 3/11/22



9. 13, vs. Tennessee, 1/8/22



9. 13, vs. Lipscomb, 12/22/21