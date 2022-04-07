Skip to main content

Vols Set to Host LSU Transfer Brandon Murray

According to multiple reports, Rick Barnes & Co. will host LSU forward transfer Brandon Murray this weekend. Murray, along with the rest of LSU's team, entered the transfer portal following the firing of former Head Coach Will Wade, and their exit in the NCAA tournament in the following days. 

According to John Rothstein, Murray will make a decision on Monday at some point. 

The 6'5", 215lbs wing prospect averaged 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals a game, while averaging 31 minutes per game over 33 games as a freshman. He scored in double figures 16 times, including a 21 point outing against Texas A&M. 

Following Kennedy Chandler's entry into the NBA Draft and Handje Samba's entry into the transfer portal, the Vols have two scholarship spots available. They will likely look to add the best guard available to replace Chandler, be it through high school or the transfer portal. 

Below is a look at Murray's collegiate highs and top scoring games, via LSU Athletics Department. 

Collegiate Single Game Highs


Points – 21 vs Texas A&M, 1/26/22


Rebounds – 7 vs. Liberty, 11/15/21


Assists – 9, vs. Missouri, 3/10/22


Steals – 4, vs. McNeese, 11/18/21


Blocks – 2, twice


FG Made – 7, three times


FG Attempts – 16, at Alabama, 1/19/22


3 FG Made – 3, 6 times

Scroll to Continue

Read More


3 FG Attempts – 6, twice


FT Made – 6, vs. Texas A&M, 1/26/22


FT Attempts – 6, 3 times

Top Scoring Games


1. 21, vs. Texas A&M, 1/26/22


2. 19, at Alabama, 1/19/22


3. 17, vs. Alabama, 3/5/22


4. 15, vs. UGA, 2/16/22


4. 15, at Tennessee, 1/22/22


4. 15, vs. Belmont, 11/22/21


7. 14, at Texas A&M, 2/8/22


7. 14, vs. Texas State, 11/12/21


9. 13, vs. Arkansas (SECTQF), 3/11/22


9. 13, vs. Tennessee, 1/8/22


9. 13, vs. Lipscomb, 12/22/21

4A33CD83-3E13-4246-91FA-8546E17461F1
Recruiting

Elite WR Kyler Kasper Set For Official Visit With Vols

By Matt Ray25 minutes ago
Tony Vitello (6)
Baseball

Watch: Tony Vitello Breaks Down Decision to Start Blade Tidwell, Lipscomb Win

By Jack Foster22 hours ago
Ben Joyce Lipscomb PG
Baseball

Watch: Ben Joyce Talks His Outing Against Lipscomb, Pitching Staff's Success

By Riley HaltomApr 6, 2022
USATSI_18010220_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Vols Hit Two Homers, Ease Past In-State Rival Lipscomb

By Jack FosterApr 5, 2022
D1FCD591-2B01-4F9F-AA02-E4070C0151AF
Baseball

Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: Tennessee vs. Lipscomb Midweek Game

By Jack FosterApr 5, 2022
USATSI_16852747_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Tennessee Center Enters Transfer Portal

By Jack FosterApr 5, 2022
26FE0D3F-73B2-43B1-87A6-01B8F430C234
Baseball

Vols’ Weekend Rotation Pitchers Named to Golden Spikes Award Watch List

By Jake NicholsApr 5, 2022
USATSI_17882972_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Just In: Kennedy Chandler Makes NBA Draft Decision

By Jack FosterApr 5, 2022