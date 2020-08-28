SI.com
Volunteer Country
Breaking: Vols Football Cancel Practice for Friday to Mitigate Potential COVID-19 Outbreak

Matthew Ray

Tennessee has battled inclement weather and heat to start fall practice, but the Vols are now going to face another setback.

Jeremy Pruitt just announced the Vols are battling a potential COVID-19 outbreak, following multiple positive test. The efforts are in an attempt to mitigate any potential spread of the virus.

Pruitt said, "this week we had a few more positive tests. We elected not to practice today, we will determine accordingly when to start back.'

Last week, Pruitt addressed Vols Quarterback Harrison Bailey being in social quarantine, along with a few other players.

Following the news, a source close to the situation told VR2 on SI, that Bailey had tested negative for the virus twice already, but had been listed as being in close contact with someone who was COVID-19 positive.

This is a big blow for the Vols, as they are scheduled to open the season against South Carolina on September 26th.

Pruitt announced during his first press conference to start fall camp that the Vols had 23 players who had tested positive for the virus.

He added at the time, It's all come from outside our building. We’ve got to do a better job when we’re out and about in public. I think it’s something that we learned right after the Fourth of July.”

