Just In: Cade Mays Makes Decision on College Future

Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays was one of the many upperclassmen left with the decision on if they would return to Tennessee. Due to the blanket eligibility waiver issued during the 2020 season, the season technically did not count against the players' eligibility. Despite opting to go through senior day festivities, Mays still consulted those close to him and evaluated his draft stock to decide on what his next chapter will be.

A vital piece of Tennessee's offensive line, Mays dealt with several nagging injuries this fall, including one that left him sidelined for the regular-season finale.

After having a couple of weeks to reflect on the possibility of returning to Tennessee and playing another season with his young brother, Cooper, the elder Mays has announced his decision to leave Tennessee for the NFL Draft.

The Knoxville native's season garnered plenty of national attention. Mays earned a spot on the AP All-SEC second-team as well as a spot on the Coaches All-SEC second team. The senior was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week twice for his performances against Missouri and Kentucky this season and was the highest-graded offensive lineman this season according to PFF.com, the highest grade any Tennessee offensive lineman received. Mays allowed just one sack and five pressures in 493 offensive snaps played in 2021.

Throughout the course of his career, Mays has 35 collegiate starts, with 19 of those coming at right guard, 12 at right tackle, two at left guard, into at left tackle.

With Mays's departure, Tennessee will lose a key piece on the offensive line, but they will return four of five starters on the unit heading into 2022. Adding in the depth this recruiting class will provide, the unit should still be a strength for the team under Glenn Elarbee after just one year.

Tennessee also secured an offensive tackle in Gerald Mincey from the transfer portal in December, and the Florida transfer will have three years of eligibility remaining.