Vols Starting CB Will Not Play Against Arkansas

Alontae Taylor has dealt with a nagging hamstring injury since the Georgia game. He was sidelined against Kentucky but bounced back to play against Alabama.

Now, Taylor is going to miss the contest against Arkansas which is a blow to Tennessee. Taylor is excellent in run support, and he could be key against Kendall Briles’s veer and shoot.

The news on Taylor was first reported by Trey Wallace of Fox Sports Knoxville. VR2 on SI has since been able to confirm this report.

Tennessee’s secondary came into the season expecting to be on the strengths of the team, but they have struggled to this point, as they have battled multiple injury’s.

Jeremy Pruitt recently said, ““As far as making mistakes in the secondary, it’s really uncharacteristic for this group of guys because they’ve all played a lot of ball together. One thing that has happened, Alontae (Taylor) has kind of been in and out of the lineup because of his hamstring, since fall camp. Bryce (Thompson), he missed the Missouri game and he’s playing with a torn pec right now. That’s something that’s kind of healing on its own. So, he’s missed some practice time. (Shawn) Shamburger has missed, Jaylen McCollough was out. They’ve kind of been in and out.”

Kenneth George is likely to get the start in place of Taylor with Warren Burrell receiving more of a workload. VR2 on SI reported a story earlier in the year on Burrell suffering a hand injury that caused him to be heavily wrapped for an extended period of time, allowing George to solidify himself behind Taylor.

Tennessee and Arkansas are set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.