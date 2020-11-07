SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballRecruiting
Search

Vols Starting CB Will Not Play Against Arkansas

Matthew Ray

Alontae Taylor has dealt with a nagging hamstring injury since the Georgia game. He was sidelined against Kentucky but bounced back to play against Alabama. 

Now, Taylor is going to miss the contest against Arkansas which is a blow to Tennessee. Taylor is excellent in run support, and he could be key against Kendall Briles’s veer and shoot. 

The news on Taylor was first reported by Trey Wallace of Fox Sports Knoxville. VR2 on SI has since been able to confirm this report. 

Tennessee’s secondary came into the season expecting to be on the strengths of the team, but they have struggled to this point, as they have battled multiple injury’s. 

Jeremy Pruitt recently said, ““As far as making mistakes in the secondary, it’s really uncharacteristic for this group of guys because they’ve all played a lot of ball together. One thing that has happened, Alontae (Taylor) has kind of been in and out of the lineup because of his hamstring, since fall camp. Bryce (Thompson), he missed the Missouri game and he’s playing with a torn pec right now. That’s something that’s kind of healing on its own. So, he’s missed some practice time. (Shawn) Shamburger has missed, Jaylen McCollough was out. They’ve kind of been in and out.”

Kenneth George is likely to get the start in place of Taylor with Warren Burrell receiving more of a workload. VR2 on SI reported a story earlier in the year on Burrell suffering a hand injury that caused him to be heavily wrapped for an extended period of time, allowing George to solidify himself behind Taylor.

Tennessee and Arkansas are set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. 

 

THANKS FOR READING VOLUNTEER COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Preview: Tennessee and Arkansas Under the Lights

One of the most intriguing matchups on Saturday's docket is Tennessee at Arkansas. Both teams are how important this game is, and it should be a close, hard-fought contest.

Brandon Martin

Three Tennessee Offensive Players to Watch Against Arkansas

Three Tennessee Offensive Players to Watch Against Arkansas

Volunteer Country Staff

Three Tennessee Defensive Players To Watch Against Arkansas

Three Tennessee Defensive Players To Watch Against Arkansas

Matthew Ray

Jeremy Pruitt Discusses Vols Players Only Meeting

The Tennessee Volunteers Football Team held a players only meeting, and Jeremy Pruitt discussed what it means.

Matthew Ray

by

TheGreatBrad-ley

Elite ATH Jaleel Skinner Includes Vols on List of Favorites

Elite ATH Jaleel Skinner Includes Vols on List of Favorites

Dale Dowden

Multiple Tennessee Targets Including Top QB Ty Simpson and Vol Legacy Hayden Named to Mr. Football Semi-Finalists

Multiple Tennessee Targets Including Top QB Ty Simpson and Vol Legacy Hayden Named to Mr. Football Semi-Finalists

Matthew Ray

Just In: Tennessee Releases Seating Capacity, Ticket Guidelines for Basketball Season

Just In: Tennessee Releases Seating Capacity, Ticket Guidelines for Basketball Season

Matthew Ray

Pruitt Names Guarantano Starter, Weighs-In on 'Pretty Open' Competition for Backup QB

Pruitt Names Guarantano Starter, Weighs-In on 'Pretty Open' Competition for Backup QB

Matthew Ray

Watch: Jeremy Pruitt's Press Conference Ahead of Arkansas

Watch: Jeremy Pruitt's Press Conference Ahead of Arkansas

Matthew Ray

VFL Dustin Colquitt Works Out for Titans, Could Sign With Team

VFL Dustin Colquitt Works Out for Titans, Could Sign With Team

Matthew Ray