Vols Starting DL Expected to Miss Remainder of Season With Injury

LaTrell Bumphus has played in 38 games at Tennessee with multiple starts since arriving in Knoxville in 2017. However, it appears that Bumphus is done for the 2020 season, according to Jeremy Pruitt.

Pruitt said during yesterday's media availability, "It was unfortunate with LaTrell, during warmups somebody fell into his leg there and he’s probably going to miss the rest of the season, so that’s unfortunate for him."

Pruitt was later asked if it was a knee injury that was ailing Bumphus, "Yes, he’s probably going to be out 4-6 weeks, so based off the season, that probably will be it for this year.”

Pruitt took over the defensive line following Tennessee's blowout loss to Kentucky, and Bumphus has remained a key piece of the rotation for a group that has not met expectations this fall.

Pruitt said of Bumphus earlier this season, "the one guy I feel like has had good practices every single day is LaTrell Bumphus. The guy continues to come to work every single day. He is trying to be at his best. We've got to get other guys to raise their level of play at that position, and that's a choice."

Bumphus has recorded 14 total tackles and a sack in 2020 for the Vols. He started 12 games during the 2019 campaign, and he has started multiple this fall. Given the new rule for eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bumphus could come back if he chooses to, and Tennessee has a spot available."