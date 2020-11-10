SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballRecruiting
Search

Vols Starting DL Expected to Miss Remainder of Season With Injury

Matthew Ray

LaTrell Bumphus has played in 38 games at Tennessee with multiple starts since arriving in Knoxville in 2017. However, it appears that Bumphus is done for the 2020 season, according to Jeremy Pruitt. 

Pruitt said during yesterday's media availability, "It was unfortunate with LaTrell, during warmups somebody fell into his leg there and he’s probably going to miss the rest of the season, so that’s unfortunate for him."

Pruitt was later asked if it was a knee injury that was ailing Bumphus, "Yes, he’s probably going to be out 4-6 weeks, so based off the season, that probably will be it for this year.”

Pruitt took over the defensive line following Tennessee's blowout loss to Kentucky, and Bumphus has remained a key piece of the rotation for a group that has not met expectations this fall. 

Pruitt said of Bumphus earlier this season, "the one guy I feel like has had good practices every single day is LaTrell Bumphus. The guy continues to come to work every single day. He is trying to be at his best. We've got to get other guys to raise their level of play at that position, and that's a choice."

Bumphus has recorded 14 total tackles and a sack in 2020 for the Vols. He started 12 games during the 2019 campaign, and he has started multiple this fall. Given the new rule for eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bumphus could come back if he chooses to, and Tennessee has a spot available."

THANKS FOR READING VOLUNTEER COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pruitt ‘Pissed Off’ Following Vols Fourth Consecutive Loss

Pruitt ‘Pissed Off”Following Vols Fourth Consecutive Loss

Matthew Ray

by

Crog

Jeremy Pruitt Gives Latest on Tennessee's QB Situation Heading Into Texas A&M

Jeremy Pruitt Gives Latest on Tennessee's QB Situation Heading Into Texas A&M

Matthew Ray

Just In: Texas A&M Suspends Football Activities Due to Covid-19

Matthew Ray

Jeremy Pruitt on Message to Tennessee Fan Base: "I am Just As Restless as They Are"

Jeremy Pruitt on Message to Tennessee Fan Base: "I am Just As Restless as They Are"

Matthew Ray

Vols Fulkerson Named as a Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award Candidate

Vols Fulkerson Named as a Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award Candidate

Matthew Ray

Watch: Vols QB Commit Explodes for 400 Yards, Six TD's in Nationally-Ranked Game

Watch: Vols QB Commit Explodes for 400 Yards, Six TD's in Nationally-Ranked Game

Matthew Ray

Temperature of Pruitt's Seat Rising After Arkansas Loss

The Vols are on a four-game losing streak after being upset for the second time in the streak, this time Sam Pittman and Arkansas. Jeremy Pruitt is firmly on the hot seat, and he has turned up the temperature himself.

Brandon Martin

Following Loss To Arkansas, Vols QB Picture Becomes Increasingly Clear, If Bailey is The Future, Give Him the Reins

Following Loss To Arkansas, Vols QB Picture Becomes Increasingly Clear, If Bailey is The Future, Give Him the Reins

Matthew Ray

Watch: Jeremy Pruitt's Press Conference Following Loss to Arkansas

Watch: Jeremy Pruitt's Press Conference Following Loss to Arkansas

Matthew Ray

Guarantano Out for Remainder of Contest Against Arkansas with Head Injury

Guarantano Out for Remainder of Contest Against Arkansas with Head Injury

Matthew Ray