Vols Starting Offensive Tackle Wanya Morris to Enter Transfer Portal

Author:
Publish date:

It has been a series of ups and downs for Tennessee and Jeremy Pruitt over the last few weeks, but the latest blow is significant for Jeremy Pruitt's team. VR2 on SI has learned that starting offensive tackle Wanya Morris has submitted his paperwork to enter the transfer portal and intends to leave Tennessee.

Morris's Tennessee bio states:

2020

Played in nine games and made seven starts - five at left tackle and two as a blocking tight end in UT's "jumbo" package... Helped Vols rush for 222 yards at #23 Auburn (11/21), playing 55 snaps ... Started at Arkansas (11/7), playing 71 snaps at left tackle and did not allow a sack or penalty ... Did not play against #2 Alabama (10/24) due to an ankle injury ... Started at left tackle in win vs. Missouri (10/3), helping UT rush for 232 yards on a season-high 77 snaps played ... Saw action at left and right tackle in season-opening win at South Carolina (9/26).

2019

Proved to be one of the top true freshmen offensive linemen in the nation, starting 12 of 13 games at left tackle and collecting SEC All-Freshman accolades and True Freshman All-American honors from 247Sports ... Started at left tackle against Indiana in the 2020 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (1/2) ... Helped pave the way for a season-high 297-yard rushing performance against Vanderbilt (11/30) ... Started every game at left tackle during Tennessee's six-game win streak to close the season, protecting three different quarterbacks ... Blocked for Jarrett Guarantano at Missouri when the quarterback became the third Vol ever to pass for 400 yards ... Played LT and RT in win over South Carolina (10/26) ... Became the first Tennessee true freshman to start on the offensive line in a season opener since Trey Smith did so in 2017 against Georgia Tech, starting at left tackle vs. Georgia State (8/31).

Morris has been a key piece of Tennessee's offense for the last two seasons. He was part of the 2019 class that made an immediate impact for the Vols. Morris garnered All-Freshman Honors for his efforts. Tennessee will now have 48 hours to enter his name in the transfer portal. Morris can still remove his name from the portal if he chooses.

