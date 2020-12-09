FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcasts
Search

Vols TE Jordan Allen Enters Transfer Portal

Author:
Publish date:

Tennessee has suffered two opt-outs in the past week, and Kivon Bennett Bennett was recently dismissed from the teams following a drug and weapon charge. 

Now, Jordan Allen has announced that he will enter the transfer portal. Allen signed with the Vols as an edge rusher during Jeremy Pruitt's 2018 class, but due to injury and position changes, he has rarely seen the field. 

Allen tried to make the move to tight end this fall, but he never made a move in the rotation. He appeared in nine games during his first season on Rocky Top serving as a reserve defender and special teams player. 

Allen wrote on Twitter: 

A993CE25-7A76-4C5E-ABFA-DD474033A841
Football

Vols TE Jordan Allen Enters Transfer Portal

2021 QB Kaidon Salter
Football

Vols QB Commit Announces Signing Plans

9E534171-F348-446D-A183-26B3298C9A59
Football

Alabama DB Gaston Breaks Down Latest Offer From Tennessee

Dallan Hayden vs John Paul II 9/18
Recruiting

Vol Legacy Hayden Discusses Winning Mr. Football

1600376150_Graham-2020_gs_t400_h3d283423d6973affbe3434b05954567162ae632a
Football

Vols Assistant Graham Among Rumored Candidates for Shane Beamer's Inaugural Staff

Screen Shot 2020-12-08 at 10.38.32 PM
Men's Basketball

Nichols: 12th-ranked Tennessee basketball gives fans a breath of fresh air in season-opening win over Colorado

8D24B66B-8647-41CD-94CC-A2D1DBCF0ECF
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Tennessee releases electric hype video ahead of season opener against Colorado

17A5523D-9D63-419C-B210-7BE82916B630
Men's Basketball

Tennessee men’s basketball: four returning faces to watch

BF1666B0-C58A-48C5-B6F6-C289C1BF13DA
Recruiting

Coveted WR Nixon Announces Plans to Sign With Tennessee During Early Signing Period