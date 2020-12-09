Vols TE Jordan Allen Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee has suffered two opt-outs in the past week, and Kivon Bennett Bennett was recently dismissed from the teams following a drug and weapon charge.

Now, Jordan Allen has announced that he will enter the transfer portal. Allen signed with the Vols as an edge rusher during Jeremy Pruitt's 2018 class, but due to injury and position changes, he has rarely seen the field.

Allen tried to make the move to tight end this fall, but he never made a move in the rotation. He appeared in nine games during his first season on Rocky Top serving as a reserve defender and special teams player.

Allen wrote on Twitter: