    November 26, 2021
    Vols To Host Elite WR Tate For Vanderbilt Game

    Tennessee will host one of the nation's top recruits regardless of class this weekend when elite 2023 IMG Academy (Fla.) comes to Knoxville for Saturday's game against the Commodores.

    Tate is rated as the top receiver in the country, according to multiple recruiting services.

    He announced earlier in the week on social media he would be in attendance for the game on Saturday.

    Tate, originally from Chicago, had previously been focused on Notre Dame and Ohio State, but he has since slowed his recruitment back down, allowing the Vols to make a push for him, according to one source close to the program.

    Tate's current list of public favorite includes, Illinois, Michigan, Ole Miss, Florida State, Penn State, Ohio State, Tennessee, Notre Dame, LSU, and Texas.

    The Vols will need to make a strong impression on the elite prospect, as they look to remain a serious factor in his recruitment.

    Tate had originally announced plans to commit to a school on October 8th, but decided to take more visits. The Vols pursuit has been unrelenting since.

    Tate's ability to stretch defenses vertically at 6'3", 190lbs is one of the primary things that sets him apart. His route tree and catch radius are also phenomenal for a young prospect.

    "I think my route running was what helped me the most," Tate told Sports Illustrated earlier in his recruitment about what sets his game apart. "I was able to get separation when the ball was getting to me and was still able to get open and separate myself from the DB."

    feature image via https://www.goodshotant.com/

    Football

