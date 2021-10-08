Vols to Host Liberty Commit Christian Harrison This Weekend

Tennessee is setting up for its biggest recruiting weekend of the season, as the Vols will host three official visitors in the 2022 class, as well as a handful of priority targets in the upcoming classes. Another name that will join the weekend's list of touted visitors is 2022 athlete Christian Harrison.

The Woodward Academy (Ga.) product tells Sports Illustrated that he will be in Knoxville this weekend for the South Carolina game and is set to arrive sometime Friday afternoon.

Harrison's recruitment has continued to pick up in recent months, despite being committed to Hugh Freeze's Liberty program since July. Kansas State recently extended Harrison his first Power Five offer, and the Vols may not be far behind. Several other schools have been in contact as the 6'1, 185lbs do-it-all prospect continues to impress on the field in his final campaign, where he as already helped Woodward Academy to a 6-0 start.

Tennessee is pursuing Harrison as a defensive back, a position they currently have no commitments at for this recruiting cycle. Harrison, the son of former New England Patriots great Rodney Harrison, is a prototype for the defensive back skillset that Tennessee envisions due to his versatility and ability to play multiple positions in the back end.

Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated's Analysis of Harrison:

Harrison possesses the requisite size and length, with above-average muscle mass and definition for his position. He frequently displays natural instincts on tape, which is no surprise given the fact he has learned from one of the game's best. In coverage, Harrison is comfortable in man or zone but excels in press and run situations. His ability to naturally flip his hips allows him to stick to receivers in and out of their breaks at all three levels of the field. He is physical at the point of attack in both the passing and running game, and he has a natural nose for the football. He tracks the ball well down the field and displays above-average ball skills, which in large part is due to his time spent playing receiver, as the talented athlete plays both ways on Friday nights. With room to grow into his frame, even more, his NFL lineage, natural athleticism and obvious work ethic, Harrison is going to be an eventual Power Five starter with an NFL ceiling.

Below is Harrison's mid-season highlight film.

featured image via Saint Lawrence Athlete