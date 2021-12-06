Vols To Potentially Host Elite Transfer RB In Coming Weeks

Tennessee could host a highly touted running back who is in the transfer portal in the near future.

According to a source close to Zach Evans, the Vols are the most likely to host him next.

If Evans's name sounds familiar, it is because he had one of the more entertaining recruitments to date, which featured a signed letter of intent to Georgia followed by release from said letter of intent, followed by a decision to commit to TCU, which shocked many.

Evans was one of the most highly sought-after running back targets to come through the recruiting industry in recent memory, as his ability as a three-down running back makes him extremely desirable to college coaches across the country.

In his first two seasons at TCU, Evans has been the team's leading rusher while continuing to grow and develop in Gary Patterson's offense. However, Patterson was recently relieved of his duties by the school, and Evans has since entered the transfer portal, while the Horn Frogs hired Sonny Dykes from TCU to replace

Tennessee has left no stone unturned on the recruiting trail or the transfer portal at any position, and conversations with Evans have been taking place since his official entry into the portal.

Evans took a late look at Tennessee during his initial recruitment before ending up with the horned frogs. Tennessee's offense at the term was not one that he found desirable; however, it is safe to say that this offense under Josh Heupel, which puts running backs in space, is much more suited for Evans's game.

While there still remains the chance that Evans doesn't make it in, as he has been unpredictable at times in the past, he did make it to an Ole Miss visit which sources inform Sports Illustrated of ahead of time as well.

Evans carried the ball 146 times for 1,063 yards and nine touchdowns at TCU. Ole Miss, TCU, and Tennessee are the three teams being mentioned the most in his transfer recruitment at this time.