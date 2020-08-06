Fox Sports Includes Tennessee in Preseason Top 25 Rankings

Tennessee has been included in numerous Top 25 rankings as a result of bringing their momentum from a 6 game winning streak into the offseason, and they got even more attention on Wednesday night when Fox Sports announced that the Vols would come in at No. 24 in their preseason poll.

Fox Sports claims that the returning talent that Tennessee will bring back this season will pay off dividends for the program this year; writing about multiple areas of experience and talent that Jeremy Pruitt could potentially capitalize off of in his 3rd season on Rocky Top. They praised Tennessee’s talent upfront along the offensive line, in addition to the linebacker and secondary units.

“Perhaps the biggest boost for the Vols comes from the guys in the trenches, with Trey Smith and Georgia transfer Cade Mays named on the 2020 Outland Trophy watchlist,” the publication wrote in praise of the Vols. “Sophomore linebacker Henry To’o To’o, who finished second on the team with 72 tackles, headlines a number of defensive watchlists. An experienced secondary returns, with starting corners Alontae Taylor and Bryce Thompson in the fold alongside Jaylen McCullough at safety.”

Despite Fox Sports having the Vols rated as one of the nation’s top 25 teams for the upcoming season, some believe that Tennessee is too low on the list. Fox Sports Analyst Joel Klatt joined the publication in its praise for Tennessee, but added that he thinks that the organization could have the Vols too low — stating that he could see Jeremy Pruitt winning upwards to 10 games in 2020 (prior to the SEC’s announcement of a 10-game conference-only schedule).

"I think they could be a lot better than 24,” explained Klatt. “The reason I like Tennessee is the way that they finished the year last year. I felt like they were building momentum… They went 5-7, now 8-5 — I think that they could take the next jump. It wouldn't shock me if they were a nine or 10-win team this year, that's how much I think of Tennessee."

Tennessee's season-opener is currently scheduled to come against the Florida Gators in Neyland Stadium, although a date or time has yet to be announced. As things stand at the moment, the Vols will play all of the teams they traditionally do, in addition to Arkanasas and two other SEC teams which have yet to be announced.