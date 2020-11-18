SI.com
Volunteer Country
Vols Veteran DB Enters Transfer Portal

Matthew Ray

Tennessee veteran defensive back Baylen Buchanan has entered the transfer portal. The news was first reported by 247 Sports. VR2 on SI confirmed the report with a university spokesperson. Buchanan will enter the transfer portal and explore his options as a graduate transfer.

Buchanan has yet to play this year due to an injury. Earlier this year, Jeremy Pruitt said, “From a roster standpoint, Baylen Buchanan is going to sit out this season based off of a medical issue that he’s continued to work on," He’s shown a lot of improvement there, and he’s going to continue to work hard to get better there, but he’s not going to play this season."

Buchanan has appeared in 31 games for the Vols over the course of his career, and he was a starter at the nickel corner before spinal issues forced him to the sideline.

He will still have the option to withdraw his name, should he choose to.

